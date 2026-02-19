Bizzdesign Debuts in Tech200 Following 392% UK Public Sector Revenue Growth

Enterprise transformation SaaS company enters Top 20 of Tussell's independent ranking of the fastest-growing UK public sector technology suppliers

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign has ranked 17th in the 2026 Tech200, Tussell's annual list of the 200 fastest-growing tech suppliers to the UK public sector. The ranking, developed in partnership with techUK and The Data City, and based on published procurement invoice data, reflects a 392% increase in Bizzdesign's UK public sector revenue between FY23/24 and FY24/25, as independently calculated by Tussell. This marks the company's first appearance on the Tech200 list.

Bizzdesign's customers across the UK public sector, including defense, healthcare, policing, local government, and central government institutions, use its AI-enabled Enterprise Transformation Suite to support structured transformation planning and governance. The platform spans application portfolio management (APM), technology portfolio management (TPM), enterprise architecture management (EAM), and business architecture management (BAM), enabling organizations to rationalize application portfolios, align technology investment with strategic priorities, design future-state architectures, and manage large-scale operating model change.

In the UK healthcare sector, for example, organizations have used the platform to modernize IT architecture and strengthen planning productivity, delivering documented efficiency gains of up to 20% across transformation teams.

"A Top 20 Tech200 ranking is a strong signal of the trust placed in us by UK public institutions as they navigate structural change, cost optimization, and digital modernization," said Arjan Vork, Chief Customer Officer at Bizzdesign. "Our platform and professional services support institutions in bringing greater visibility into complex transformation initiatives focused on delivering measurable operational impact and strengthening integrated services."

"Bizzdesign's expert support has empowered our entire team, from junior modellers to senior leaders, to deliver outstanding customer services together," said Neil Burton, Head of Technology Architecture, UK Ministry of Defence.

Building on its increased presence in the UK public sector, Bizzdesign is formalizing sector-specific collaboration forums to bring together public institutions and supply chain partners using the Bizzdesign Enterprise Transformation Suite to collaborate on transformation challenges and exchange best practices.

Bizzdesign's UK public sector momentum reflects broader market recognition. The Tech200 ranking follows Bizzdesign's recent recognition by Forrester as one of the three market revenue leaders in enterprise architecture, underscoring the company's growing influence in enterprise transformation globally.

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is a global enterprise transformation SaaS company. Through the merger of three industry leaders, Bizzdesign, MEGA International, and Alfabet, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise transformation suite that helps organizations navigate the complexity of digital business. With a data-driven and AI-powered approach, it accelerates transformation, from vision to value, by empowering teams to collaboratively plan, design, and govern change.

