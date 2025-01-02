BizzyCar End of Year Recall Report Shows 27 Million Vehicles Recalled in 2024, Tesla Leading in Recalls for the Year, and a Turn Around Story for Ford

ST. PETERS, Mo., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizzyCar, a leading recall management platform for car dealerships that exponentially increases service revenue, today released their Q4 and Year-End Recall Report noting the dominant recall trends that closed out 2024.

While 2024 saw a notable decline in recall numbers (27 million) from 2023 (33 million), when factoring in un-repaired vehicles from prior years, more than one in four vehicles on U.S. roads have at least one open recall, translating to 72.7 million vehicles currently on the road with recall needs.

Here are some of the most significant recall highlights from 2024:

Over 27 Million Vehicles Recalled in 2024: Despite a decrease from 33 million in 2023, the sheer volume of recalls continues to highlight significant safety concerns, with 6.1 million vehicles recalled in Q4 2024 alone.





Despite a decrease from 33 million in 2023, the sheer volume of recalls continues to highlight significant safety concerns, with 6.1 million vehicles recalled in Q4 2024 alone. Tesla Leads in Recalls, All Fixable via OTA Updates: Tesla topped the list in 2024 with 5.1 million vehicles affected, all of which can be addressed through Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which the NHTSA is required to refer to these issues, which are fixed without any physical attention, as a recall.





Tesla topped the list in 2024 with 5.1 million vehicles affected, all of which can be addressed through Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which the NHTSA is required to refer to these issues, which are fixed without any physical attention, as a recall. Electrical Systems Remain the Top Recalled Component: Advanced vehicle technologies drove a surge in electrical system recalls, accounting for 6.3 million vehicles in 2024, making it the most recalled component across the industry.





Advanced vehicle technologies drove a surge in electrical system recalls, accounting for 6.3 million vehicles in 2024, making it the most recalled component across the industry. Top Four Manufacturers Responsible for 85% of Q4 Recalls: Honda, Chrysler/Stellantis, Tesla, and General Motors accounted for the majority of recalls in Q4 2024, underscoring concentrated safety challenges among major automakers.





Honda, Chrysler/Stellantis, Tesla, and General Motors accounted for the majority of recalls in Q4 2024, underscoring concentrated safety challenges among major automakers. Improved Recall Management with OTA Remedies: Over 33% of vehicles recalled in 2024 can be fixed via OTA updates, up from 21% in 2023, reflecting the industry's shift toward more efficient and customer-friendly recall solutions.

In addition to the information above, one of the most transformative stats to come out of the 2024 data is Ford's turnaround story. In 2022, the manufacturer issued 8.7 million recalls, but by 2024, this number dropped to 4.1 million—a reduction of more than 50%. In Q4 2024, Ford issued just 76,000 recalls, a remarkable achievement compared to its Q1 peak of 2.2 million.

"This improvement reflects Ford's renewed focus on quality assurance, proactive defect detection, and streamlined production processes. By addressing key issues earlier in the manufacturing cycle, Ford has demonstrated a commitment to building safer, more reliable vehicles, positioning itself as a leader in recall management and customer trust restoration," said BizzyCar Founder and CEO, Ryan Maher.

In addition to Ford's progress, the 2024 Recall Report details some of the largest recalls from Q4 2024 including:

Honda: 2,250,000 - Certain 2021-2024 Accord and CR-V models. A faulty fuel injector may cause a fire risk due to a potential fuel leak.

2,250,000 - Certain 2021-2024 Accord and CR-V models. A faulty fuel injector may cause a fire risk due to a potential fuel leak. Chrysler/Stellantis: 1,150,000 - Certain 2022-2024 Ram 1500 and Jeep Cherokee vehicles. A software error in the ABS control module may disable stability control, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems."

1,150,000 - Certain 2022-2024 Ram 1500 and Jeep Cherokee vehicles. A software error in the ABS control module may disable stability control, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems." Tesla: 696,787 - 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. An OTA update was issued to address a software bug causing intermittent loss of braking assistance.

696,787 - 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. An OTA update was issued to address a software bug causing intermittent loss of braking assistance. General Motors: 615,000 - Certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models. A defect in the electronic brake control module could prevent warning lights from activating during a fluid leak, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

615,000 - Certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models. A defect in the electronic brake control module could prevent warning lights from activating during a fluid leak, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems." Hyundai: 450,000 - 2020-2023 Tucson and Santa Fe vehicles. A potential short circuit in the anti-lock brake system (ABS) could increase fire risk when parked.

"These trends reveal a concerning landscape in automotive safety with widespread defects impacting millions of vehicles. As vehicles become more complex, BizzyCar's proactive recall management platform remains a vital tool for safeguarding drivers, restoring consumer trust, and supporting dealerships in delivering exceptional service experiences," said Maher.

The insights provided by BizzyCar's Recall Report are crucial for both auto dealers and consumers. For dealers, this data underscores the opportunity to enhance service revenue and customer loyalty by effectively managing recall campaigns. By leveraging BizzyCar's robust recall resolution platform, dealers can identify, and address recalls promptly, ensuring customer satisfaction and retention.

