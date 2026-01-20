BizzyCar Launches AI-Powered Service Engine to Help Dealerships Boost Appointments and Revenue Without Adding Staff

ST. PETERS, Mo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizzyCar , the leading provider in AI-powered recall management and service engagement solutions for dealerships, today announced the launch of Service Engine, an AI-driven outbound service solution that automatically identifies service opportunities and books appointments without the dealer needing to lift a finger. Service Engine helps dealerships fill service lanes, increase customer-pay revenue, and operate more efficiently while maintaining a high-quality customer experience.

Built on the Industry's #1 Automotive AI Agent

Service Engine leverages the same foundation that powers BizzyCar's recall management platform, trusted by dealerships nationwide. The AI Agent drives a 52% conversion rate – outperforming human call center agents at a fraction of the cost. It understands dealer preferences, remembers past conversations, and applies the same proven intelligence to non-recall service campaigns.

Expanding Beyond Recalls – Driven by Dealer Demand

Service Engine was developed directly in response to dealer requests and feedback. After seeing the impact of BizzyCar's recall and mobile service solutions, dealers asked for the same AI-driven support for broader customer relationships and non-recall service opportunities.

"Dealers are under constant pressure to keep service lanes full without adding staff," said Ryan Maher, CEO of BizzyCar. "Service Engine lets them do just that."

AI Built for the Service Lane – With Humans in the Loop

Service Engine automatically identifies service opportunities, conducts two-way conversations via SMS, and schedules appointments for common service needs, including:

Driving first service visits

Managing next service intervals

Recovering declined services

Reengaging lost customers

Only when human intervention is needed, based on dealer defined rules, does the AI Agent seamlessly hand the case off to the dealership's BDC, providing a concise summary so staff can respond quickly and confidently.

This approach lets dealerships scale outbound service campaigns without increasing staff, while ensuring customers get timely, accurate, and personalized responses.

How Service Engine Works

BizzyCar identifies service opportunities

BizzyCar initiates service SMS campaigns on behalf of the dealership

The AI Agent handles customer conversations and appointment scheduling

Only interactions flagged by dealer defined-rules are handed off to dealership staff

Appointments are scheduled and sync directly to the dealership's scheduler

All activity, ticket handling, and conversion data appear in the Service Engine dashboard

Centralized Data and Full Visibility

Service Engine brings customer information, service history, and appointment details into a single interface through DMS integration, allowing agents to work faster and with more accuracy.

BDC agents or service personnel can:

View AI-handled and AI-escalated conversations

Access customer and service details in a centralized Details panel

Schedule appointments that automatically write back to the dealer's system

Managers gain real-time visibility into both AI and team performance via the Service Engine Dashboard, including appointment volume, show rates, and team metrics.

Availability

Service Engine will be officially rolled out at NADA Show 2026 and will be available as an add-on for dealerships using BizzyCar's Recall Management platform. Onboarding includes setup for BDC agents and managers, plus service interval configuration within the dealership's DMS.

See Service Engine in action at NADA Show 2026 at Booth #7151N. To schedule a live demo, visit: https://www.bizzycar.com/nada-2026-bizzycar .

About BizzyCar

BizzyCar is an AI-driven, automated Service Recall and Mobile Service Management Platform for auto dealers. It leverages the most accurate recall data available to identify vehicles with open recalls and utilizes artificial intelligence to proactively schedule appointments for customers to bring their vehicles into the dealership or have service completed through mobile and valet offerings. BizzyCar helps dealerships win back lost customers, increase retention, and drive incremental service revenue while making vehicle ownership safer and more convenient. For more info, visit www.bizzycar.com .

