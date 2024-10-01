BizzyCar Q3 Recall Report Reveals 21 Million Vehicles Recalled YTD with Tesla Leading in Recall Numbers and Ford Dropping from Second to Fifth in Affected Vehicles

ST. PETERS, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizzyCar, a leading recall solution that exponentially increases service revenue by automating recalls, today revealed their third quarter recall report revealing more than 21 million vehicles have been recalled so far in 2024. In addition, the report finds Tesla emerging as the leader in vehicle recalls with over 1.8 million vehicles affected in Q3.

While Tesla led in recalls this quarter, each of the issues can be resolved through Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, showcasing Tesla's innovative approach to recall management that minimizes inconvenience for customers. And while Tesla dominates in sheer numbers, traditional manufacturers such as Chrysler/Stellantis, BMW, and General Motors issued more recalls than Ford in Q3, marking a shift in the recall landscape. Overall, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai had the most improved recall performance year-over-year.

"With more than 21 million vehicles affected by recalls this year, our goal of keeping drivers safe while also providing dealerships a chance to increase customer loyalty and retention is more crucial than ever," said BizzyCar Founder Ryan Maher. "We are on a mission to ensure every driver in every vehicle in the nation knows when their vehicle is a part of a recall and what to do to get it properly maintained and back on the road safely."

The Q3 Recall Report also lists the top components recalled year-to-date with electrical components making up over 30% of the list, affecting over 6 million vehicles. This surge in electrical-related recalls underscores the challenges manufacturers face in maintaining quality control over intricate electronic architectures and software systems that now govern everything from infotainment to critical safety functions. As cars transform into complex digital platforms on wheels, even minor electrical faults can pose significant safety risks, potentially leading to unexpected malfunctions or system failures that endanger drivers.

"While vehicle recalls are often seen as a burden, many dealerships are transforming this challenge into an opportunity to strengthen customer trust and boost service revenue. By effectively managing recall campaigns, dealerships can increase service drive traffic, providing them with valuable facetime to address customers' concerns and perform necessary repairs," said Maher.

The insights provided by BizzyCar's Recall Report are crucial for both auto dealers and consumers. For dealers, this data underscores the opportunity to enhance service revenue and customer loyalty by effectively managing recall campaigns. Additionally, for consumers, this report serves as a vital resource for staying informed about potential safety risks associated with their vehicles. By heeding recall notices and scheduling necessary services, consumers can prioritize their safety on the road.

You can access insights from the Q3 2024 Recall Report here.

