BizzyCar Unveils Q2 2024 Recall Report with Ford Leading in Vehicles Affected and Overall Recalls Surging to 14 million YTD

ST. PETERS, Mo., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizzyCar, a leading recall management platform for car dealerships that exponentially increases service revenue, today released their Q2 2024 quarterly recall report revealing Ford as this quarter's top manufacturer with recalls in the field. While overcall recalls were down this quarter compared to the first quarter of this year, recalls now top 14 million year to date.

For the Q2 data, Ford Motor Company leads with the highest number of vehicles affected, with 1,380,879 vehicles, Chrysler FCA US, LLC comes in second with 1,261,023 vehicles, and Kia America Inc. rounds out the top three with 468,876 vehicles affected.

When looking at vehicles affected by recalls year to date, the data shows Ford leading with 3,582,962 vehicles, followed by Tesla, Inc. at 2,552,178 vehicles recalled due to various safety concerns, and Chrysler reporting significant recalls as well, impacting 2,224,398 vehicles.

In addition, the United States saw a continuation of significant vehicle recalls, raising ongoing concerns for driver safety and consumer protection. Kia issued a critical "Park Outside Advisory" for 462,869 vehicles due to potential fire risks and several brands, including Kia and Mercedes-Benz, have issued "Do Not Drive" advisories for severe safety defects.

Analysis of reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) by BizzyCar revealed 115 recalls affecting an astonishing 4,621,994 vehicles. Top defective components include back over prevention issues, affecting 1.6 million vehicles, with electrical system problems impacting 814,223 vehicles and highlighting ongoing electrical safety challenges in modern vehicles.

The amount of recalls in Q2, while lower than Q1 2024's numbers, underscores the scale of the issue and highlights the potential safety risks for millions of American vehicle owners. The analysis provides insight into the manufacturers involved, the specific defects identified, and the broader implications for public safety and consumer confidence in the automotive industry.

"In a recent Bloomberg report the number one reason consumers cited for not taking their vehicle in for potentially hazardous and even deadly recalls is a lack of convenience," said Hunter Swift, Vice President of Marketing, BizzyCar. "This year alone, 12,837,245 vehicles have been affected by recalls that pose a crash risk or increase the risk of injury. As an industry we need to rise to this challenge and offer consumers convenient ways to bring in these recalled vehicles by providing easy scheduling options, mobile service, and other ways to mitigate the convenience factor and keep them safe on the road."

BizzyCar's Recall Report is released quarterly, covering recalls by manufacturer, vehicles most affected, safety & compliance, critical component features, noteworthy recent recalls, historical context, and safety advisories.

The insights provided by BizzyCar's Recall Report are crucial for both auto dealers and consumers. For dealers, this data underscores the opportunity to enhance service revenue and customer loyalty by effectively managing recall campaigns. By leveraging BizzyCar's robust recall resolution platform, dealers can identify, and address recalls promptly, ensuring customer satisfaction and retention.

Additionally, for consumers, this report serves as a vital resource for staying informed about potential safety risks associated with their vehicles. By heeding recall notices and scheduling necessary services, consumers can prioritize their safety on the road.

You can read the full Q2 2024 Recall Report here.

For success stories from dealerships currently using the BizzyCar retention solution, please visit https://www.bizzycar.com/case-studies or visit the website to sign up for a demo at www.bizzycar.com.

About BizzyCar:

BizzyCar is an AI-driven, automated Service Recall Management Platform for auto dealers. It leverages the most accurate recall data available to identify vehicles with open recalls and utilizes artificial intelligence to proactively schedule recall appointments for customers to bring their vehicles into the dealership to complete these recalls. For more info visit: https://bizzycar.com

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

SOURCE BizzyCar