B&J Welding Supply Expands Footprint with GM Welding Supply Acquisition and Organic Expansion

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordatus Capital ("Cordatus") and B&J Welding Supply ("B&J") are pleased to announce the acquisition of GM Welding Supply ("GM"). Based in San Angelo, TX, GM Welding Supply distributes industrial gases, propane, and welding supplies complementing B&J's product offering and approach to customer service. Founded by Chris and Jennifer Juarez in 2008, GM has built a longstanding reputation for technical expertise and exceptional local service, values that align squarely with B&J's customer-centric approach.

In addition to the acquisition of GM, which concluded in the summer of 2025, B&J Welding Supply is excited to announce new locations in Odessa, TX (Q4 2025) and Abilene, TX (Q1 2026). B&J Welding Supply remains focused on expanding its footprint across Texas and surrounding states through a combination of strategic acquisitions and new location openings. B&J seeks to partner with best-in-class independent packaged gas distributors with the goal of preserving the independent mindset, entrepreneurial spirit, and family legacy commonly found in the packaged gas industry. Alongside its acquisition strategy, B&J Welding Supply will continue to pursue organic expansion within its target markets.

B&J Welding Supply's CEO, Jason Jones, commented, "As B&J continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering reliable and personalized service. This recent growth strengthens our ability to support existing customers while extending our reach to new customers across our target markets. We are fortunate to have a strong team in place and are enthusiastic about future expansion opportunities."

Chris Juarez, CEO and co-founder of GM Welding Supply, stated, "When you decide to sell your business, there are many things to consider including the wellbeing of your employees, the customers who have been supportive and loyal, and the vendors who have been trusted partners. Jennifer and I are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped build this business over the years. Along the way, we have had other opportunities to sell our business, but they were not a good fit. That said, we believe B&J is a perfect match. The B&J family has welcomed us in and provided our crew with much needed expansion. Everyone is looking forward to the future."

About B&J Welding Supply

Founded in 1977 by Bob Jones in Lamesa, TX, and now headquartered in Lubbock, TX, B&J Welding Supply is the leading independent packaged gas distributor in West Texas with nine locations in the area. B&J Welding Supply provides industrial and medical gases, propane, specialty chemicals, and welding supplies to customers across end markets. B&J Welding Supply continues to adapt to the ever-changing market and customer demands while providing customers with innovative experiences and remaining committed to maintaining the personalized touch and attention to detail that customers have grown to expect.

About GM Welding Supply

Founded in 2008 by Chris and Jennifer Juarez, GM Welding Supply is the leading independent welding supply and packaged gas distributor in San Angelo and the surrounding area. GM supplies industrial gases, propane, and welding supplies to customers across end markets. GM has built a reputation for reliability and strong customer service.

About Cordatus Capital

Founded in 2012, Cordatus Capital is a private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. Cordatus is a flexible capital provider focused on – but not limited to – control equity investments in lower-middle market companies. Cordatus typically invests alongside great management teams in cash flowing businesses with $25-$250 million of revenue and has invested across various industries. Currently, Cordatus is specifically targeting add-on opportunities in food co-packing, construction materials, packaged gas distribution, metal building manufacturers, and metal component suppliers. For further information visit https://cordatuscapital.com/.

