BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® Brings Tailgating Home This Football Season With New Brewhouse Homegating Packs

The Brewhouse Homegating Pack, launching today, allow fans to recreate the excitement of a tailgate from the comfort of their own home by indulging in gameday favorites such as wings, pizza, award winning BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beers, and more. The crowd-pleasing package includes: one large deep dish pizza; choice of one family-sized chips & dip; choice of two sharable appetizers; and choice of a 64-ounce BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage, all for $64.95. Appetizer choices include: boneless wings; bone-in wings; chicken tenders; BBQ tri-tip sliders; beef sliders; full rack of baby back ribs ($2 additional charge).

"In a year when so much has changed, nothing screams 'normal' like watching football and enjoying cold beer, pizza and wings," said Kevin Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We hope to bring back some of the connection and camaraderie that has been lost without in-person games. Tailgating might look different this year, but there is still an opportunity to make new memories with our Brewhouse Homegating Packs while cheering on their favorite team."

BJ's Brewhouse Homegating Pack is available every day of the week for take-out or delivery. Fans can place their orders through BJ's website or the BJ's app.

Growlers are available at most BJ's locations, except where prohibited by law; where prohibited by law, growlers will be replaced with 64oz. non-alcoholic beverage. Brewhouse Homegating Pack in Texas, Summerlin, Nevada and Centennial, Nevada will include a six-pack of BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beer rather than the growler. Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

Learn more at https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/menu/catering/brewhouse-homegating-packs/brewhouse-homegating-packs

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

