BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Introduces Second Iteration In Cereal Pizookie® Series Featuring Fruity PEBBLES™

"We know that nostalgic food flavors are back in vogue and we cannot think of a better way to treat our guests than with our all new Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal Pizookie ® ," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Our guests are always excited for the launch of any new Pizookie ® flavor and we believe that the Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal Pizookie ® will not disappoint."

The Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal Pizookie® is available now at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations for a limited-time only. Other Pizookie® flavors include Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®, Monkey Bread and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. Every flavor, including the new Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal Pizookie®, will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations, and eligible every Tuesday for BJ's $3 Pizookie® Daily Brewhouse Special, available at participating locations.

Additional flavors in the Cereal Pizookie® Series will continue to rollout throughout the year.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 205 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s19)

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

