BJ'S Restaurant & Brewhouse Introduces Three Burger Flavors

"Personally, I cut my burgers in half to divide and conquer, and I'm thrilled to learn that the majority of America is with me," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurant Inc. "We're extremely proud of our existing Loaded Burger lineup and our new flavors will hopefully encourage our guests to come in, try them and eat their burgers whichever way they please."

YouGov survey data also found that 71% of Americans feel that if the food is good, they're not afraid to get their hands dirty. To that, BJ's recommends their NEW Bistro Burger, a fire-grilled beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, goat cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, tomatoes, spinach, pickled red onions and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted parker house bun or the NEW Mushroom Swiss Burger, a fire-grilled beef patty with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic aioli on a parker house bun. Both burgers are served with fries. The EnLIGHTened Banh Mi Turkey Burger is a healthier alternative that is bursting with flavor, featuring an all-white meat turkey patty with pickled vegetables, jalapeños, sweet sriracha crema, wasabi guacamole, lettuce and cilantro on a toasted parker house bun, accompanied by a mixed green salad. The new burger offerings join the four Loaded Burger flavors and two additional EnLIGHTened Burger options currently on the menu.

As an added bonus, through July 21, BJ's is offering $3 chips and signature dip with the purchase of any Loaded Burger. Guests can choose from Sriracha Queso Dip with Seared Hatch Chiles, Sriracha Queso Dip with Piranha® Pale Ale Chili, Housemade Guacamole and Fire-Roasted Salsa. Additionally, on Wednesdays Loaded Burgers are featured as a Daily Brewhouse Special for $10 each, with unlimited fries and $4 BJ's handcrafted signature beers.2

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 205 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

