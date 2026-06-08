BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Serves Up a Sweet Salute to the Red, White & Blue with New Stars & Stripes Pizookie®

Available starting June 11, the festive new dessert arrives just in time for the world's biggest soccer tournament and America's 250th birthday

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to take center stage for this summer's most anticipated soccer tournament and celebrates the Semiquincentennial, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is debuting the aptly named Stars & Stripes Pizookie®—a bold and patriotic take on the brand's most iconic dessert. Crafted for guests to share, celebrate and enjoy together, there is no better place to watch all the action and indulge in pizza, a Pizookie®, pours and more.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse celebrates America’s 250th birthday and the world's biggest summer tournament with the new Stars & Stripes Pizookie®, featuring a chocolate chunk cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée and patriotic red, white and blue sprinkles. For more information, visit BJsRestaurants.com.

Arriving June 11 for a limited time only for dine-in, the Stars & Stripes Pizookie® features a fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookie, colorful scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, and a drizzle of strawberry purée, topped with red, white & blue sprinkles for star-spangled fun!

"Summer is all about getting together and enjoying those fun and celebratory moments—especially during the most anticipated soccer tournament in the world and in honor of America's 250th birthday," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "With large TVs, an energetic atmosphere and a menu built for sharing, BJ's is the ultimate place to watch every game this summer. The Stars & Stripes Pizookie® was designed to elevate those watch-party moments and give guests even more ways to celebrate together."

And the patriotic fun doesn't stop there. BJ's is also introducing the Firework Fizz for a limited time only. Arriving June 25, this nonalcoholic beverage features Monin Blue Raspberry, Starry, whipped cream and strawberry popping boba. Bright, colorful and ready for sharing on the 'gram, it's perfectly crafted for guests seeking a festive game-day option while enjoying the excitement of summer sports season. The Firework Fizz joins BJ's other seasonal beverage and craft beer lineup, including the all-new seasonal cold IPA, Grass Attack®, and 14 other unique craft beers crafted by BJ's award-winning brewery, which has earned over 270 medals and awards for brewing excellence. Together with the Stars & Stripes Pizookie®, these three limited-time offerings form BJ's summer hat trick—a winning combination that scores big with guests looking to celebrate the season.

For more information on the Stars & Stripes Pizookie® or Firework Fizz, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc., is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

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SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.