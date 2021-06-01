BJ'S Restaurant & Brewhouse® To Support The Alzheimer's Association® In June During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is once again proud to support the Alzheimer's Association® in June during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. To raise awareness and funds to advance the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association®, BJ's is inviting all guests, employees, and community members to join the fight to end Alzheimer's and all other forms of dementia.

Throughout June, BJ's guests will have the opportunity to donate to the Alzheimer's Association® upon placing an order for dine in or take out. With a minimum donation of $1, guests will receive a free Pizookie® coupon for their next visit, valid through July 31, 2021. As a proud supporter of the cause, BJ's also plans to extend The Longest Day—the Alzheimer's Association's® annual fundraising event—by hosting a "Free Pizookie® Day" on June 30. For each free Pizookie® order placed on June 30, BJ's Restaurants will donate $0.25 (up to $20,000).

"We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association® for the third year to support the fight against a disease that affects more than six million Americans and touches so many of us here personally," said Kevin Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Alzheimer's is the nation's largest under-recognized public health crisis and BJ's is dedicated to helping find a cure."

Key facts about Alzheimer's include:

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and this number is estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050.

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 15.3 billion hours of care in 2020.

Alzheimer's disease kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In 2021, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation $355 billion . By 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion .

. By 2050, these costs could rise as high as . On June 20 , the Alzheimer's Association® holds The Longest Day, an annual fundraising event on the summer solstice. Participants choose an activity of their choice to raise awareness and funds to advance the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association®.

For more information, visit alz.org/bjs or follow BJ's on social media. Delivery orders do not apply.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including cherry chipotle glazed salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, one of our 211 restaurants remains temporarily closed, and the remaining 210 are serving guests in our dining rooms in accordance to local, state and national guidelines regarding hours, capacity and social distancing limitations. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

