BJ's Restaurants Launches New Wine Delivery Program For Ultimate Night In

"We are excited to offer our guests an easy night in and a convenient, 'one-stop-shop' for delicious food and great wine," said Kevin Mayer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. "This $10 price point is the average cost of a bottle of wine purchased at a retailer. For the first time, we are giving our guests an opportunity to order a variety of red and white wines from the convenience of their home. These wines are the perfect complement to our over 120 menu items, all available for delivery and take out."

Guests over the age of 21 may add the Dark Horse Cabernet, Dark Horse Chardonnay, Hess Select Chardonnay, Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio or Apothic Red Winemaker's Blend to their delivery or take out order for only $10 a bottle at participating California restaurants. Delivery is available at select locations. Visit bjsrestaurants.com/winedelivery to find additional details.

Fan us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BJsRestaurants

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bjsrestaurants

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bjsrestaurants

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 198 casual dining restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ's Pizza & Grill® and BJ's Grill® brand names. BJ's Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ's experience. All restaurants feature BJ's critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company's Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third-party craft brewers.

The Company's restaurants are located in the 28 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ's Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

Media Contacts:





BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Murphy O'Brien Public Relations Lauren Collins, 714-500-2451 MJ Salcido, 310-586-7120 lcollins@bjsrestaurants.com msalcido@murphyobrien.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-restaurants-launches-new-wine-delivery-program-for-ultimate-night-in-300630937.html

SOURCE BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bjsbrewhouse.com

