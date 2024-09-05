BKF Engineers Partners with Long Point Capital and Creates Unlimited Opportunities

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BKF Engineers (BKF), West Coast based civil engineering and land surveying firm, announced today that they have partnered with Long Point Capital (LPC), a New York-based growth-oriented private equity firm that focuses on the A/E/C industry. This partnership will leverage LPC's resources and expertise, including capital, strategic guidance, sector knowledge, and a broad network of relationships. BKF will continue operations under its current management team and will expand its successful business platform, enhance its service offerings and expertise to clients, and support its expansion into new geographic markets with this new partnership.

"This announcement isn't just about a milestone; it's about answering the call from our employees and clients to grow our service offerings and expertise. We're committed to reaching new heights to better serve our community," said Greg Hurd, President and CEO of BKF Engineers. "Our current strategic plan focuses on unlimited opportunities and our partnership with LPC will help accelerate our goals. By combining LPC's resources with BKF's leadership and exceptional team, strong industry relationships, and reputation, we'll create new opportunities for our team to better serve our clients and positively impact the communities we call home. We're thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter and remain dedicated to delivering inspired infrastructure™ that is functional and enhances the quality of life across the West Coast."

Founded in 1915, BKF Engineers is a leading civil engineering firm with a rich culture and history along the West Coast. The firm now boasts over 450 employees and operates 16 offices across the region. Renowned for its exceptional expertise in engineering, surveying, and grants and funding services, BKF Engineers is trusted by clients for its ability to plan, design, survey, and execute complex projects successfully. With over a century of experience, BKF Engineers leverages its diverse project portfolio and innovative design solutions to deliver sustainable and dynamic projects for communities and partners across the West Coast. For more information, please visit https://www.bkf.com/bkf-lpc/.

Established in 1998, Long Point Capital (LPC) focuses on investing in leading professional services companies with highly capable management teams and strong growth prospects. Named by Inc. Magazine as a 2023 Founder-Friendly investment firm, LPC has formed partnerships with more than 40 founder, family, and management-owned companies.

Ira Starr, LPC Founding Partner commented, "We are very proud to partner with BKF and its leadership team. We look forward to working with the management team to grow the company's service offerings and end-markets both organically and through acquisitions. Our focus is to continue to delight our clients and provide growth opportunities for our employees."

Matheson Advisors acted as financial and M&A advisors, initiating, negotiating, and managing the transaction on behalf of BKF Engineers. Matheson Advisors is an AEC-focused corporate finance and M&A advisory firm with a national presence and over 20 years of experience working with AEC firms on business valuations, ownership transition programs, capital strategies, ESOPs, and mergers and acquisitions.

SOURCE BKF Engineers