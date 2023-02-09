BKV Energy announces Texas-wide launch, offering straightforward, simple energy plans

"Our focus at BKV has been to challenge the status quo and deliver reliable energy to the Texas grid," says Chris Kalnin, Chief Executive Officer of BKV. "Today, we launch BKV Energy, a new electricity provider that aspires to deliver transparency and simplicity to the people of Texas. Each decision BKV Energy makes will be grounded in becoming a company our customers can rely on."

As retail electric rates continue to rise across Texas, BKV Energy enters a highly-competitive market with a unique offer for millions of Texans – simplicity. BKV Energy knows electricity is an essential service, and overly complicated offers with vague terms, extra fees and surcharges can be difficult to understand. Customers can now choose a straightforward and simple energy plan from BKV Energy that fits their needs. The company offers new customers a 30-day risk-free trial, during which they can cancel for any reason with no termination fees.

"Choosing an energy provider is one of the most important decisions a person can make because it directly affects their quality of life. With so many complicated plans in the market, you may not feel like you are in control," said Javier Hinojosa, Vice President, Retail Power. "But you are not as powerless as you might think. At BKV Energy, we aim to continuously provide excellent service and straightforward plans without complications or buried loopholes. This is only the beginning; we have some interesting plans for the future of BKV Energy that I believe Texans will find very enticing."

For more information about BKV Energy, visit the company website, call 1-844-BKV-4PWR (844-258-4797)

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a privately held, forward-thinking, growth-driven retail electricity provider in Texas founded in 2022 by a group of innovators who realized they had a better way to produce energy and empower Texans. BKV Energy's parent company, BKV Corporation (BKV), supplies natural gas to help meet the demand of the Texas power grid and has invested in an efficient natural gas power plant. BKV Energy is committed to providing electricity directly to consumers across Texas and offers straightforward, transparent energy plans for their customers. To learn more about BKV Energy, visit their website or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

