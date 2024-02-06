Lubbock Energy Deregulation: Important Decision Deadline Approaching Quickly for Residents

News provided by

BKV Energy

06 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark shift towards energy deregulation, the citizens of Lubbock are at a crucial juncture with the deadline to choose a new residential electricity provider set for February 15, 2024. This pivotal move empowers consumers with the freedom to select their electricity supplier, a change aimed at fostering competition, enhancing service quality, and potentially lowering costs.

Residents who have not made a selection by the deadline will be automatically assigned to a default provider. Residents will also be enrolled in a default plan, specifically a month-to-month plan.

While the automatic assignment ensures continued electricity supply to homes in Lubbock, the default month-to-month plans might not be the most advantageous for consumers. These plans, although flexible, do not offer the price security of a long-term fixed rate plan.

Under a month-to-month arrangement, the energy charge is liable to vary each month, reflecting changes in the market. Historically, these plans tend to be more expensive over time compared to their fixed-rate counterparts, where the rate remains constant for the contract's duration, offering predictability and often lower electricity bills.

BKV Energy offers a simple and affordable fixed rate plan: Bluebonnet. Try for 30 days risk-free. This plan has no base charges and no usage fees. Plus, enjoy Premier+, our power-packed benefits program.

  • ElectroShare Rewards: Annual customer payout
  • Blend & Extend: Opportunity to reduce your rate mid-contract
  • Save Now, Pay Later: No interest deferred payments
  • And more!

Lubbock's residents are strongly encouraged to proactively choose their electricity provider and plan. Making an informed decision not only secures a potentially more favorable rate but also aligns with individual consumption patterns and financial planning, ensuring a choice that best fits the customer's needs and budget.

Choosing a provider and plan that matches personal and financial preferences can lead to significant savings and a more satisfying customer experience.

For assistance in comparing providers and plans, Lubbock residents can contact BKV Energy. With the deadline fast approaching, the time to act is now to avoid being placed into a potentially less desirable month-to-month plan.

For more information on how to make an informed choice, visit https://bkvenergy.com or call 855-258-4797.

BKV Energy is committed to providing Texans with simple, affordable, and transparent energy solutions. Our number one goal is to help Texans save on electricity.

PUCT #10323

Media contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE BKV Energy

