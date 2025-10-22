Black Book Research Names Verato a Top 2026 Health Information Management System Vendor

Identity Intelligence Expert Ranked No. 1 in Master Data/MPI/Provider Directory category.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence experts, announced today that the company is a recipient of Black Book Research's 2026 Health Information Management Top Vendor award in the Master Data/MPI/Provider Directory category.

The honor is based on Black Book's six-month independent polling initiative. It surveyed user experiences from over 8,000 provider organizations, payers, and value-based care entities across the U.S. Black Book is recognized as an industry authority for objective, data-driven evaluations of healthcare technology, services, and consulting performance.

"The Black Book Research distinction is especially meaningful because it is based on the experiences and satisfaction of workers at hospitals, physician groups, payers, and other healthcare organizations," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. "Our vision is a healthcare ecosystem where both providers and patients have frictionless access to trusted health information. With over 75% of the U.S. population annually being identified in Verato throughout their care journeys, Verato delivers real-world impact in both performance and interoperability at scale."

Verato's hMDM® platform represents a reimagined approach to data management tailored to the needs of healthcare organizations. This solution unifies EMPI, MDM, provider data management, and data enrichment solutions into a single platform, purpose-built for healthcare. The platform can match and manage the data of every person in a healthcare organization, including patients, members, providers, employees, and consumers, with one solution. It uses patented third-generation Referential Matching™ to deliver an accurate and complete 360-degree view of patients, members, providers, and communities across EHRs, CRMs, HIEs, and other data silos.

"Verato hMDM has transformed how we manage and trust our patient data," said Dr. Jan Lee, CEO of Delaware Health Information Network (DHIN). "By delivering a complete and accurate view of every identity, we can make smarter decisions, improve patient experiences, and drive operational efficiency. Being recognized as a Black Book Research's 2026 Top Vendor award in the Master Data/MPI/Provider Directory category is a testament to the impact Verato brings to our organization."

