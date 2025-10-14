Verato to Host Expert Panel on Master Data Management and AI-Ready Transformation at Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2025

Snowflake, Baptist Health, and Verato power AI-ready digital transformation with identity intelligence

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo -- Verato®, the identity intelligence experts, today announced a panel discussion, "Unlock AI-Ready Digital Transformation with Next-Gen Master Data Management," featuring Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato; Aaron Miri, executive vice president, chief digital & information officer at Baptist Health; and Todd Crosslin, global industry principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Snowflake, taking place at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ at 11:30 am ET on October 23.

As digital transformation and AI progress at lightning speed, organizations find themselves data-rich and insights-poor. Digital transformation's promise to drive better experiences and business performance is falling short as data is often trapped in silos across disconnected systems of record, engagement, and insight. As a result, these systems lack a single source of truth for identity, which makes it impossible to share and consume complete and trusted 360-degree views of people, organizations, and networks.

"Our recent study and report, 'The Identity Intelligence Imperative,' revealed that organizations across regulated industries are racing towards digital transformation, but 90% of leaders state that fragmented and siloed identity data significantly undermines their ability to deliver the seamless, personalized, and positive experiences their customers expect today," Ritchey said. "By leveraging identity intelligence across the enterprise, organizations can power exceptional experiences everywhere — the ultimate game changer for acquiring and retaining customers, enhancing brand reputation, competing in the market, and driving growth."

The Verato MDM Cloud, the next generation of MDM, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by uniquely combining extraordinary identity resolution and enrichment with identity verification, AI-powered data governance, and advanced insights.

"Verato helps us truly know our patients at every touchpoint, connecting identity across fragmented systems so we can follow them across the care continuum," Miri said. "In healthcare, identity is the foundation of everything we do. If you get it wrong, the entire system breaks down."

The Snowflake-Verato partnership enables customers to unify data by querying Verato identity data directly within Snowflake. Integrating with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, Verato creates a trusted identity foundation within Snowflake to power advanced analytics and AI, and drive Customer 360 initiatives.

"Trusted identity is the connective tissue of every successful Customer 360 strategy," Crosslin said. "Snowflake and Verato together help to reduce silos and deliver a single, analytics and AI-ready view that empowers organizations to personalize customer experiences, accelerate innovation, and unlock the full potential of their data in the age of AI."

Verato will be at Booth No. 119 at the Symposium.

About the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to amplify the impact of technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSYM, and on the Gartner Newsroom.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Verato

Verato, the identity intelligence experts, powers exceptional experiences everywhere by solving the problem that drives everything else — knowing who is who. Verato MDM Cloud™, the next generation of master data management, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining the most accurate identity resolution and enrichment with advanced insights, identity verification, and AI-powered data governance. Verato reimagines MDM to be purpose-built and nimble to drive a complete and trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks across complex ecosystems with unmatched speed to value, enterprise-grade performance, and customer success. More than 75% of the U.S. population flows through Verato, powering a single source of trust for identity across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector, and beyond. For more information, visitverato.com.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

[email protected]

Amendola Communications for Verato

SOURCE Verato