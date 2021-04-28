Black Buffalo Inc. -- Leading Smokeless Tobacco Alternative Company -- Adds NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney As An Official Brand Ambassador

Since the company's founding in 2015, Black Buffalo has invested thousands of hours of research and development into creating the industry's best smokeless tobacco alternative products, which include long cut and pouches varieties. The company offers eight products which contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine but no tobacco leaf or tobacco stem, and has developed a lineup of newly launched ZERO-branded nicotine-free and tobacco-free products. Today, adult consumers can find Black Buffalo's products online at BlackBuffalo.com and at select convenience stores. The company has experienced continued record growth, with revenue up approximately 4x from the beginning of 2020.

In April 2020, Black Buffalo announced that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, one of the most well known and respected fighters in mixed martial arts, had joined the Herd as an official brand ambassador. Ryan Blaney's addition to Black Buffalo further entrenches the brand into the competitive sports and lifestyle industries that are enjoyed by millions of Americans.

Black Buffalo Co-Founder Jeffery David (JD) said, "Ryan is an ideal extension of the Black Buffalo family. His career as a rising star is much like our journey as a company. Not to mention how perfectly his character, interests, and personality align with our brand ethos."

Ryan Blaney is in his tenth season with Team Penske and his fourth year racing full-time for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), which is NASCAR's premier racing division. Blaney earned a victory and raced his way into the NCS Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season in 2020. He has scored one win through the ten races of the 2021 season that have been contested to date.

Ryan Blaney said, "Black Buffalo relates to me in a special way — they are a family, and I'm very excited to be joining it for years to come. Their determination to 'Charge Ahead' is something I challenge myself to do in my personal and professional life. Here's to the future."

About Black Buffalo

To learn more about Black Buffalo and its products, please visit BlackBuffalo.com . Certain of Black Buffalo's products contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and Black Buffalo's products are intended for use solely by adults age 21 and over who are existing users of tobacco products.

On September 9, 2020, Black Buffalo Inc. filed a bundled PMTA for its five long cut and three pouches nicotine-containing smokeless tobacco alternative products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products, marking a substantial milestone in the company's history and ensuring the aforementioned products' continued marketing during the PMTA review process. On March 4, 2021, Black Buffalo received notification of Acceptance of its bundled PMTA by FDA, thereby enabling continued review of the company's bundled PMTA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the company, regulatory developments and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed review of or no authorizations granted in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Application(s), and other filings and submissions, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic or other pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

