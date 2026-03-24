The brand known for its global flavor authority brings its 2026 Flavor of the Year to life with two innovative products and Sensoria: The Black Currant Experience this April

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick®, the global leader in flavor and the authority behind the industry-guiding Flavor Forecast, is providing more ways than ever to experience its Flavor of the Year. After naming Black Currant the 2026 Flavor of the Year, McCormick is bringing the trend from forecast to fork with two bold new product launches: McCormick® Sweet & Smoky Naturally Flavored Black Currant Seasoning and McCormick® Black Currant Finishing Sugar. From grocery aisles to restaurant tables, McCormick is empowering home cooks and chefs alike to experience what's next in flavor. And this April, the brand is taking it even further with an immersive experience like no other.

Black Currant Moves from Trend to Table as McCormick® Launches 2026 Flavor of the Year Products and an Immersive Flavor Experience

On April 24 in New York, NY, McCormick will host Sensoria: The Black Currant Experience. In this multisensory event, dining meets design, sound, and scent, bringing the 2026 Flavor of the Year to life through a boundary-pushing, multi-course tasting that blurs the line between food and art. Guests will step into a bold, curated world inspired by the 2026 Flavor Forecast, where Black Currant takes the stage in unexpected, craveable ways. Layered with custom soundscapes, transportive aromas, striking visuals, and tactile elements, Sensoria shows how Black Currant earned its place as 2026 Flavor of the Year.

"We named Black Currant our 2026 Flavor of the Year because we see its power to transform both sweet and savory cooking," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at McCormick. "Now, that vision is coming to life through innovative new products and a can't-miss, experiential dining experience. This isn't about following trends – it's about experiencing the future of flavor in ways everyone can enjoy."

New McCormick Black Currant-Inspired Products

McCormick® Sweet & Smoky Naturally Flavored Black Currant Seasoning

This versatile seasoning showcases black currant's rich, dark berry notes, complemented by bold flavors of aged red jalapeño, oak smoke, and toasted onion that proves just how delicious this berry can be. Try these Black Currant Smashburger Sliders or use the seasoning to elevate sauces, glazes, and dressings.

McCormick® Black Currant Finishing Sugar

For a taste of black currant's sweet side, this finishing sugar is a go-to flavor for all things decadent and delicious. Sprinkle Black Currant Finishing Sugar on desserts like this Black Currant Cheesecake Mousse, baked goods, or even cocktails for a pop of color and vibrant flavor that elevates any moment.

"With the launch of our Black Currant Seasoning and Finishing Sugar, we're seeing the Flavor of the Year move from inspiration to plates in both home kitchens and restaurants," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef at McCormick. "Black Currant may be small, but its tangy-sweet, nuanced flavor brings depth to any dish, empowering cooks to experiment and experience flavor in entirely new ways."

For product availability, retail locations, and information about the 2026 Flavor Forecast and Flavor of the Year, as well as Sensoria event registration, click here. Fans can also follow along on social media for recipes, flavor inspiration and more on Instagram @McCormickSpice and TikTok @McCormickSpices.

Media Note: For product and recipe images, click here. Credit to McCormick®.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.