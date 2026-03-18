McCormick® Announces Line of MISSION BBQ Sauces Available in Retail Outlets Nationwide

The line includes four fan-favorite flavors: MISSION BBQ Memphis Belle, MISSION BBQ Blue Ridge Smoky Mountain, MISSION BBQ Texas Twang, and MISSION BBQ KC Classic

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick®, the brand known as a leader in flavor innovation, has partnered with MISSION BBQ, the fast-growing restaurant brand known for its dedication to American heroes and authentic, oak-smoked barbecue, to bring their signature sauces to retail nationwide.

Credit: McCormick

Launching this month online and in stores across the country, the new line mirrors a selection of the chain's most popular barbecue sauces available at their restaurants. With four distinct flavors inspired by regional American barbecue traditions, the line features MISSION BBQ Memphis Belle, MISSION BBQ Blue Ridge Smoky Mountain, MISSION BBQ Texas Twang, and MISSION BBQ KC Classic.

"Bringing our classic American barbeque flavors to more people than ever is an exciting next step for MISSION BBQ," said Steve Newton, Co-Founder at MISSION BBQ. "Partnering with another Maryland-based company—and world-renowned flavor house, McCormick—makes this collaboration even more special. Together, we're sharing our bold sauces with barbecue lovers across our country."

"At McCormick, our passion is bringing great taste experiences to consumers wherever they eat. By combining MISSION BBQ's beloved regional sauce profiles with McCormick's expertise in flavor and broad retail reach, we're proud to bring these authentic barbecue sauces into homes nationwide," said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company.

About the Line

MISSION BBQ Memphis Belle – As smooth as molasses and as sweet as it too, this sauce brings a rich, tangy flavor and delivers just a lick of smoke to chicken, ribs, pulled pork, and more.





– As smooth as molasses and as sweet as it too, this sauce brings a rich, tangy flavor and delivers just a lick of smoke to chicken, ribs, pulled pork, and more. MISSION BBQ Blue Ridge Smoky Mountain – Take a trip down south and slow down with the bold, smoky flavors of this sauce. Thick molasses, tangy vinegar, and sweet brown sugar deliver a classic southern richness to pulled pork, chicken, and seafood.





– Take a trip down south and slow down with the bold, smoky flavors of this sauce. Thick molasses, tangy vinegar, and sweet brown sugar deliver a classic southern richness to pulled pork, chicken, and seafood. MISSION BBQ Texas Twang – Say howdy to the sweet, tangy flavors of this sauce. A savory blend featuring the tanginess of vinegar and the sweetness of honey and brown sugar creates a steakhouse-like sauce that is ideal for brisket, ribs, and chicken.





– Say howdy to the sweet, tangy flavors of this sauce. A savory blend featuring the tanginess of vinegar and the sweetness of honey and brown sugar creates a steakhouse-like sauce that is ideal for brisket, ribs, and chicken. MISSION BBQ KC Classic – A bold tang, subtle sweetness, and signature heat make this sauce a must-have pantry staple for barbecue lovers. Famous for its warm blend of spices and rich flavor experience, this Kansas City-style sauce delivers good-to-the-last-drop results every time.

Each MISSION BBQ smokes meat on-site for up to 16 hours using white oak wood and serves a menu featuring brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ribs, and chicken, alongside classic sides like macaroni and cheese and coleslaw—all perfectly complemented by the brand's signature sauces. Fans can now enjoy those restaurant-worthy sauces anytime at home. Known for its mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve', MISSION BBQ proudly supports organizations like Tunnel to Towers, Honor Flight, and Wreaths Across America.

The new sauces are rolling out online and to retailers nationwide and will be broadly available in the coming weeks. To learn more, click here, and follow MISSION BBQ on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Note: To download high-res images, click here (credit McCormick®).

About MISSION BBQ

MISSION BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant chain founded on 9/11/2011 by Bill Kraus and Steve Newton, dedicated to serving authentic, oak-smoked barbecue while honoring military and first responders. The brand, known for playing the National Anthem at noon daily, has over 150 corporate-owned locations across the U.S. Every day at 12:00 noon, the restaurant pauses, and the National Anthem is played. The company's primary focus is to Serve Those Who Serve. They support charity organizations, including the Tunnel to Towers, Honor Flight, Wreaths Across America.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.