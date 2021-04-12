WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Black-Diamond-Recalls-PIEPS-DSP-Avalanche-Transceivers-Due-to-Risk-of-Loss-of-Emergency-Communications-One-Death-Reported

Name of Product: PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport Avalanche Transceivers

Hazard: The transceiver can switch modes unexpectedly when not locked or installed in the harness. When this occurs, it will prevent the transceiver from transmitting a signal and can make it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a free replacement hardcase carrying system and user guide to be used with the recalled transceivers.

Consumer Contact:

Black Diamond at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at [email protected], online at www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on "Safety Recall" located at the top of the webpage or https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/dsp-recall/ for more information.

Units: About 66,100 (In addition, about 12,500 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves all PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport Avalanche Transceivers. The transceivers are worn by skiers so they can be located if they are buried in an avalanche. The units were sold in one size with an LCD display, a slider switch with Off/Search/Send, and are powered by a battery. The devices have a green/yellow, black/yellow, or clear/yellow exterior. The transceivers come with a black neoprene carrying case. The manufacturer's name, PIEPS, is printed in black letters on the front of the unit with the model name DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport. The recall includes PIEPS DSP Sport Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1128040000ALL1; PIEPS DSP Pro Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1127710000ALL1; and PIEPS DSP Pro Ice Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1127700000ALL1. The model name DSP02 can be found on the inside of the battery door, and the model number can be found on the outside of the packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: Black Diamond has received 65 reports of the transceiver modes switching unexpectedly while in use. One death and one instance of a skier getting caught in an avalanche who suffered a broken arm and minor injuries were both reported in British Columbia.

Sold At: Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, and online at www.backcountry.com from January 2013 through November 2020 for between $300 and $450.

Importer: Black Diamond Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufacturer: Pieps GMBH, of Austria

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75247r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

