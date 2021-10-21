Black Dragon Capital℠ Advisor & Former WWE Global Strategy & Innovation Executive Tracey Arrowood-Shaw Today Released: "Disruption of the Media Industry, Part 2"

The emergence of OTT platforms has presented opportunities for content creators to reach a wider audience. While OTT has disrupted the television programming model, the paper examines how OTT has also created growth for the TV industry and should be embraced by heritage players.

"Live sports and news have long been held as the final barriers holding many consumers from moving from traditional pay-TV to OTT. But those barriers are tumbling. Technology has overcome the challenges of delays to platforms, resolutions, and others breaking through those final barriers," said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Advisor in Media, Technology & Strategy of Black Dragon Capital℠ and Former SVP, Global Strategy and Innovation, WWE

Black Dragon Capital℠ focuses on growth companies in industries disrupted by digitization, including digital commerce, financial services, healthcare, and technology and content management for sports, media, and entertainment. All BDC's professionals and advisors have a unique combination of operational expertise and investment success in their areas of investment.

"OTT has developed rapidly in the recent years. The audience is hungry for content and demand is increasing. At Black Dragon Capital℠ we focus on the more complicated mid-market technology investments that are in high growth areas. We look for advanced technologies that can be deployed by industries suffering the most from digital disruption. These are tomorrow's winners," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Tracey Arrowood Shaw

Tracey Arrowood-Shaw is a Media, Technology and Content Advisor at Black Dragon Capital℠. She is an entertainment executive with extensive experience overseeing industry-leading production and distribution initiatives, including the launch of the award winning and first-ever Live Linear and VOD OTT digital streaming WWE Network. The executive served as SVP of TV and Network Operations at WWE, where she was responsible for the oversight of strategy, planning, content distribution, finances, workflow, and operations of WWE's television studio and network operations. Shaw previously served as SVP Global Strategy and Innovation for WWE and she is tasked with managing the scale, complexity, and cross-functional collaboration across the WWE and implementing key initiatives to achieve growth in the company. Shaw was responsible for institutionalizing innovation across WWE, driving operations within the strategy team, and leading the rollout of cross functional new business opportunities. With many years of experience in the media industry, she understands the technological complexities of large-scale live event productions and the importance of adopting distributed remote production environments, and flexible cloud-based technologies.

