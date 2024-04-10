Black Dragon Capital℠ to Extend Fintech and Media Leadership at NAB and TRANSACT 2024

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of creating and investing in market leading digital commerce and media companies. Its unique, operationally led approach with deep domain expertise, combined with a global network of diverse professionals who have extensive industry, operational, and investment success have been instrumental to the firm's consistent track record of delivering well-above market returns.

This year, Black Dragon Capital℠ continues to show its commitment to targeted communities that are shaping the global landscape by participating in NAB 2024 alongside portfolio company Grass Valley and Digital Joy, in the media technology space as well as Naveo Commerce and Veep, in the digital commerce markets.

Since 2020, Grass Valley has been under the multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon's leadership. During this time, the company has experienced an impressive acceleration and has captured the imagination of the industry. The company has seen tremendous growth in earnings, recurring revenue, software, and services, while investing heavily in products and services and innovation.

These results were achieved thanks to Black Dragon Capital℠. Its unique approach, as well as the implementation of their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, has helped drive a customized strategy according to Grass Valley's existing core assets, revenue streams and resources.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will continue working to help companies have a notable and positive impact on the community. The firm has a long history of focusing on the needs of the communities they serve, giving back and investing in areas where there is a strong social impact and that strengthens the economic stability in the community, while providing outstanding results.

"I am excited to have the Black Dragon Team supporting our efforts at the largest industry trade show of the year. Their relationships and insights on the market are very helpful to our continued service to the media technology industry and our continued growth and leadership" said Jon Wilson, President of Black Dragon Portfolio, Grass Valley.

"It's amazing to have a group as well-known as Black Dragon support our growth at Naveo Commerce at a key industry trade show, where their relationships and insights add tremendous value" said Moris Chemtov, CEO of Naveo Commerce.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a global, multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

