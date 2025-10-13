Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. To Join Two Panels at the New America Alliance International Symposium in Puerto Rico

Mr. Hernandez will share his expertise on two panels titled "Innovations in Alternatives: AI Driven Value Creation" and "Leveling the Playing Field: Investing in the Next Era of Sports and Entertainment" on October 16th

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of the multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments, Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon"), will be participating in two panels at the New America Alliance (NAA) International Symposium happening in San Juan, Puerto Rico from October 14-16, 2025.

Mr. Hernandez will be joining the panel during these discussions:

"Innovations in Alternatives: AI Driven Value Creation" - October 16 th , 2:35 PM to 3:05 PM

- October 16 , 2:35 PM to 3:05 PM "Leveling the Playing Field: Investing in the Next Era of Sports and Entertainment" - October 16th, 3:55 PM to 4:40 PM

Louis Hernandez Jr. is the founder, Managing Partner, CEO, and major investor of multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon Capital℠, where he plays a key role in shaping the firm's investments and direction, particularly in the sports and media technology, financial technology, and digital commerce space. He is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive and investor, philanthropist, and author.

Mr. Hernandez has over 30 years of leading multiple companies that have transformed the media, finance, and commerce industries, including Grass Valley, Avid, and Open Solutions. Having been inducted into the Innovator Leadership Hall of Fame by Banking Technology News and recently awarded the Visionary Leadership Award by the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media during the 2025 IABMTV Impact1 Awards, he is also a sought-after speaker and advisor.

Mr. Hernandez' leadership at Black Dragon Capital℠ has led the firm and its portfolio companies through a unique, operationally led approach which combines deep domain expertise with the ability to transform and grow companies. Like most of the leadership, team Mr. Hernandez has been not simply a participant, but the founder, and leader of several transformational technology companies, and has advised boards of directors of some the most recognizable companies in the world, such as HSBC, Infosys, and Edison.

The firm recently launched the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board focuses on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between innovative, future-forward credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital. The collaboration seeks to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and drive strong returns to members and investors in the credit union industry.

"Technology is rapidly changing the world and there is no better time than the present to work together in building innovative technologies which can positively impact the community and deliver results while remaining sustainable for years to come," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Beyond his commitment to the communities served by Black Dragon, Mr. Hernandez has also been an active advocate for the wellbeing of children through the For A Bright Future Foundation ("For A Bright Future"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit he founded which is dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. For A Bright Future has partnered with numerous hospitals over the years, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, West Palm Children's Hospital, Connecticut Children's Hospital, and the Children's Miracle Network.

Mr. Hernandez is also a prolific author with several published works. He has written several books including Too Small to Fail (2010), Saving the American Dream(2013), The Storyteller's Dilemma (2017), and his latest book, Digital Tsunami (2025).

His participation at the NAA International Symposium will preview some of the key concepts from his latest book, Digital Tsunami, which delves into how industries like finance and media are affected by a rapidly changing world and offers a roadmap for navigating disruption while seizing opportunities for growth.

1 - Mr. Hernandez was nominated for these awards and was not required to pay any nomination, award fee or any other fees to receive these accolades.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

Learn more: www.blackdragoncap.com

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Viviana Lauschus

Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital