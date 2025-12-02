Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. To Speak at Big Bright Minds 2025, the Sold-out Filene Research Institute Annual Event Happening from December 2nd to the 4th, in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Hernandez will deliver a key presentation discussing the future of credit unions, their role as an economic engine to communities, and the power of technology to shape their impact.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of the multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments, Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon"), will be participating in Big Bright Minds 2025, a sold out event for members of Filene Research Institute which is hosted by Origence and which brings together the most innovative credit unions with the brightest minds in the industry. The event will take place in Nashville, from Dec. 2-4, 2025.

Mr. Hernandez will be highlighting portions of his recently released book Digital Tsunami, which explores how to navigate the next wave of digitization of industries.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is the founder, Managing Partner, CEO, and major investor of multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon Capital℠, where he plays a key role in shaping the firm's investments and direction, particularly in the sports and media technology, financial technology, and digital commerce space.

He has over 30 years of leading multiple companies that have transformed the media, finance, and commerce industries, including Open Solutions, Grass Valley and Avid. He has also founded several companies including the sole founder and original investor in Payveris, a money movement platform. Having been inducted into the Innovator Leadership Hall of Fame by Banking Technology News and recently awarded the Visionary Leadership Award by the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media during the 2025 IABMTV Impact1 Awards, he is a sought-after speaker and advisor. Mr. Hernandez is also a prolific author with several published works. He has written several books including Too Small to Fail (2010), Saving the American Dream (2013), The Storyteller's Dilemma (2017), and his latest book, Digital Tsunami (2025).

Mr. Hernandez' leadership at Black Dragon Capital℠ has led the firm and its portfolio companies through a unique, operationally led approach which combines deep domain expertise with the ability to transform and grow companies. Like most of the leadership team Mr. Hernandez has been not simply a participant, but the founder, and leader of several transformational technology companies, and has advised boards of directors of some of the most recognizable companies in the world, such as HSBC, Infosys, and Edison.

The firm recently launched the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board focuses on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between innovative, future-forward credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital. The collaboration seeks to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and drive strong returns to members and investors in the credit union industry.

Veterans who specialize in growing fintech companies have also joined the Black Dragon Capital leadership team.

Charles E. ("Chuck") Fagan III, Co-Chair, Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

Chuck Fagan was appointed president and chief executive officer of Velera, a credit union service organization (CUSO) and integrated financial technology solutions provider, in January 2024. Prior to the combination of PSCU and Co-op Solutions (now branded as Velera), Fagan served as President and CEO of PSCU for nine years. He has more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry and previously served as President and CEO of the Credit Union Executives Society (CUES) for more than two years. Fagan is an advocate for the credit union industry, currently serving as a member of Visa's Executive Client Council, chair of the board for Lumin Digital and a member of the board of directors for Kinective.

Bill Cheney, Co-Chair, Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

Bill Cheney is the CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the third largest in the nation, with 1.5 million members and $34 billion in assets. He has worked in the credit union movement for more than 35 years. He is a recognized leader in the cooperative movement and serves on the boards of the Worldwide Credit Union Foundation, the Filene Research Institute and the Western CUNA Management School Board of Trustees.

Benson Porter, FinTech CUSO Chair, Black Dragon Capital℠

Benson Porter, a Black Dragon Capital℠ Senior Advisor collaborating on the firm's FinTech Investment strategy, is the former CEO of BECU and First Tech Credit Union. A highly regarded credit union and financial services leader, Mr. Porter has assembled the most recognized credit union leaders to help reshape the credit union landscape to drive better service to the community and high returns to invest in the community. Mr. Porter's impressive track record includes serving as the President and CEO of the BECU, which grew into the third largest credit union in the country during his tenure and serving as the CEO of First Tech Credit Union after its merger with Addison Avenue FCU. He has served on a variety of financial service and technology companies' board of directors and is recognized for his emphasis on creating inspired cultures that support growth, differentiated customer service, and financial inclusion.

Kevin Lee, Partner, Black Dragon Capital℠

Kevin Lee has over 25 years of experience in the software and payments industry as a SaaS CEO driving growth, innovation, and transformation for multiple software and FinTech companies. As Partner at Black Dragon Capital, he is passionate about creating and delivering value to customers, partners, and investors.

Michael R. Persichini, Capital Development Executive, Black Dragon Capital℠

Michael R. Persichini is a seasoned financial service (HSBC & Citizens Bank) and fintech executive (Aegis and KREDITIQ) with more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning capital markets, financial technology, and AI-driven innovation. Persichini is Capital Development Executive for Black Dragon Capital, where he is responsible for driving institutional relationships, optimizing fund capitalization, and accelerating portfolio value creation. His work reflects a rare blend of financial acumen, operational execution, and strategic foresight in bridging technology innovation with capital efficiency.

"Digitalization is rapidly changing the world and there is no better time than the present for businesses to innovate and adapt. Our team at Black Dragon Capital℠ is no stranger to adapting and innovating technologies that can transform companies. We believe that collaboration with the renowned leaders of the credit union industry is the key to unlocking new technologies that can positively impact the community and deliver results while remaining sustainable for years to come," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Members of the Black Dragon team are also active advocates for the wellbeing of children through the For A Bright Future Foundation ("For A Bright Future"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr. which is dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. For A Bright Future has partnered with numerous hospitals over the years, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, West Palm Children's Hospital, Connecticut Children's Hospital, and the Children's Miracle Network.

Black Dragon Capital's presence at Big Bright Minds will preview some of the key concepts from his latest book, Digital Tsunami, which delves into how industries like finance and media are affected by a rapidly changing world and offers a roadmap for navigating disruption while seizing opportunities for growth.

"The financial services industry and credit union community are once again on the verge of a new era. As technology continues its rapid evolution, now is the perfect opportunity to discuss how credit unions can leverage innovation and embrace new technologies to address the industry's critical pain points. The Black Dragon Capital team is excited to attend Big Bright Minds because we are eager to connect with the brightest minds from the community and discuss potential partnerships for the future," said Kevin Lee, Partner, Black Dragon Capital℠.

1 - Mr. Hernandez was nominated for these awards and was not required to pay any nomination, award fee or any other fees to receive these accolades.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org

