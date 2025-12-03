Black Duck Appoints Roman Telerman as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

A seasoned technology and financial leader with 15+ years of experience, Telerman is poised to accelerate Black Duck's market leadership and operational excellence

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck®, a leading global provider of application security solutions, today announced the strategic appointment of Roman Telerman as its new Chief Financial Officer. This key leadership addition underscores Black Duck's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory and solidifying its dominant position in the evolving application security market.

Roman Telerman, Black Duck CFO

Roman brings a distinguished 15-year track record of technology and financial leadership to Black Duck, marked by significant success in scaling global software organizations. His expertise in enterprise SaaS and data/AI-driven models, coupled with a proven ability to transform finance into a strategic growth engine, will be pivotal in optimizing Black Duck's operational efficiency and fostering robust partnerships across product innovation, sales expansion, operational excellence, and private equity engagement.

"Roman's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Black Duck," stated Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "His exceptional ability to drive strategic growth, combined with deep financial acumen honed in high-growth technology environments, will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and scale. We are confident that Roman's leadership will propel Black Duck to new heights, reinforcing our market leadership and delivering true scale application security."

Prior to joining Black Duck, Roman served as CFO of MRI Software, where he was instrumental in navigating complex M&A activities, cultivating a people-first culture, and seamlessly integrating financial rigor with practical, impactful solutions.

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

