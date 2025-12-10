Introducing Black Duck Signal™: Agentic AI Application Security for Modern Development

Black Duck Signal empowers developers and security teams with agentic AI-powered vulnerability detection and remediation.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck®, the leader in applied AI for application security, today announced the launch of Black Duck Signal™, a transformative agentic AI solution engineered to secure software at the speed of AI-powered development. Signal combines Black Duck's 20 years of software security expertise and intellectual property with LLM-powered software analysis to autonomously detect and remediate vulnerabilities in business-critical applications.

As companies rapidly adopt AI coding assistants and agentic workflows, the need for application security solutions that can keep pace has never been greater. Black Duck Signal is purpose-built to work seamlessly with, and at the speed of, AI-native development, leveraging a collection of AI agents and MCP services to automatically find, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across source code, binaries, supply chain components, and running applications.

Unlike generic AI tools, Signal combines advanced, multi-model LLM technology with human-labeled application security intelligence from the Black Duck KnowledgeBase™ to deliver accurate, context-aware insights in real time—eliminating noise, hallucinations, and false positives. Its agentic architecture enables both developers and security teams to work more efficiently, integrating directly into popular AI coding assistants, IDEs, and other Black Duck application security products.

"AI is revolutionizing how software is built—and with Signal, Black Duck is redefining how you secure it by completely eliminating the noise of legacy tools," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "Developers are moving faster than ever, embracing AI to build and deliver software at unprecedented speed. Signal is the first programming language-agnostic security analysis product to combine the power of LLM-based code analysis with petabytes of human-labeled security data curated over our decades of analyzing real-world commercial and open-source software. Signal is designed to give developers the clarity, confidence, and control they need to innovate securely—without slowing down."

Key Features and Benefits:

Real-time, incremental analysis of new, modified, and existing code, delivering accurate findings on real-time changes or complete applications

Direct integration with AI coding assistants (including Google Gemini, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, and more) for seamless security in code generation workflows

Role-based and task-based AI agents that extend developer and security team capabilities, automating complex workflows and specialized risk detection

Universal language support for modern and legacy programming languages, ensuring comprehensive coverage

Automated remediation with verified code fixes and library patching, reducing manual effort and accelerating secure development

Supply chain and license compliance analysis to manage open source and third-party risks

Noise reduction and prioritization through built-in exploitability analysis, helping teams focus on the most critical vulnerabilities

Business logic flaw vulnerability detection that goes beyond signature- and rule-based approaches to identify application-level zero-days

Black Duck Signal is available now to existing customers and design partners, with broader availability in early 2026.

To learn more, read our blog post or visit https://www.blackduck.com/signal-ai-appsec.html.

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

