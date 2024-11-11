Black Duck Appoints Sean Forkan as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned cybersecurity executive looks to accelerate revenue growth for newly independent application security leader.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck® Software, Inc. ("Black Duck") today announced the appointment of Sean Forkan as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Forkan brings a 30-year track record of delivering consistent revenue growth in global cybersecurity and infrastructure software companies. Mr. Forkan will lead all aspects of Black Duck worldwide sales including direct sales, channels and alliances, and revenue operations.

"Sean joins us at a pivotal moment in Black Duck history as we launch the newly independent company with growth momentum, solid profitability, and a strong market position," said Jason Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer at Black Duck. "I am excited to partner with Sean as a team builder and customer champion to capitalize on this unique opportunity to match his impressive track record with our broad portfolio and growing market. Black Duck has emerged with a strong direct sales foundation, a mature global partner program, and a rapidly growing SaaS platform, which together offer the potential for even better growth and transformative value in our customers' software security programs."

Mr. Forkan has a diverse background in global technology sales that spans cybersecurity, SaaS, hardware, software, and consulting. Sean most recently led the Worldwide Sales and Go-To-Market team for Carbon Black and security solutions at VMware/Broadcom. Sean has delivered consistent success in building high performing teams and increasing sales performance at industry leading organizations such as Cisco, Oracle, Symantec/Veritas, and Ernst & Young.

About Black Duck

Black Duck®, formerly known as the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, offers the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolio of application security solutions in the industry. We have an unmatched track record of helping organizations around the world secure their software quickly, integrate security efficiently in their development environments, and safely innovate with new technologies. As the recognized leaders, experts, and innovators in software security, Black Duck has everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

