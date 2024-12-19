Black Duck Welcomes New CIO, CISO in Latest Executive Expansion Moves

Ishpreet Singh named CIO, joins executive leadership team from Qualys; Bruce Jenkins promoted internally to CISO, further bolstering vision of growth and innovation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck® Software, Inc. ("Black Duck"), a widely recognized leader in application security, today announced the appointment of Ishpreet Singh as chief information officer (CIO) and Bruce Jenkins as chief information security officer (CISO).

Ishpreet Singh, Black Duck's Newly Appointed CIO Bruce Jenkins, Black Duck's Newly Appointed CISO

"As we are at an expansive point in the growth and evolution of our newly independent organization, Ishpreet and Bruce are the ideal fits for such critical roles," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "As a proven leader in the software security industry, it's imperative that we at Black Duck deliver solutions that further accelerate our mission to support our customers in protecting their bottom line by building trust in their software. Appointing proven leaders to continually heighten Black Duck's information technology and information security strategies is essential for us to bolster our organization's innovation and stability."

These latest executive appointments follow last month's announcement of Sean Forkan being named as chief revenue officer (CRO).

As the global CIO at Black Duck, Ishpreet Singh leads the organization's technology strategy. He is responsible for aligning technology initiatives with business objectives, driving the company's digital transformation, and implementing innovative solutions. This includes a robust AI strategy to enhance growth and scalability.

A key part of Ishpreet's role is overseeing enterprise security, ensuring the development and maintenance of a resilient cybersecurity framework to protect the company's assets and data while maintaining compliance with industry standards. Under his leadership, Black Duck is focused on optimizing business processes, improving operational efficiency, and building secure, future-ready infrastructures that support long-term profitability and innovation.

Ishpreet Singh brings a 20-year track record of developing a strategic vision aligned with business objectives and implementing cutting-edge solutions to enhance operational efficiency to foster innovation. A seasoned leader with deep roots in enterprise tech industry leadership, he most recently served as global CIO at Qualys, and on the Evanta CIO Governing Body, in addition to being a member of CNBC's Executive Technology Council.

"Black Duck is in a unique position as a newly independent organization with an impressive track record, the broadest portfolio in the market, and rapid growth potential," said Ishpreet Singh. "I'm thrilled to join a team in which such exciting potential stands ahead to craft a strong vision through robust IT solutions. Software truly enables innovation, and it is my mission to ensure we take our business and the needs of our customers to new heights when it comes to building trust into software at the speed businesses demand."

As the newly appointed CISO at Black Duck, Bruce Jenkins will lead all aspects of Black Duck's cybersecurity program and strategy, including on-premise products, cloud solutions, IT infrastructure, and supply chain.

Bruce brings nearly 25 years of physical, IT, and software security expertise to this role. Previously, he oversaw internal product security, incident response, and risk and compliance strategy with the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, and through its transition to the newly established Black Duck.

A 28-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Bruce's career as a cybersecurity evangelist began after a systems breach in 2005 that resulted in the theft of personally identifiable information (PII) affecting 33,000 military officers. Prior to his tenure with Synopsys Software Integrity Group and Black Duck, Bruce led product security strategy, policy, and best practices at Micro Focus. He currently is co-chair of the National Defense Industrial Association Cyber Supply Chain Committee.

"It all comes down to trust," said Bruce Jenkins. "It's what drives our team, our organization, our industry, and our customer commitments. My primary focus is on taking a pragmatic path to the development and delivery of resilient, secure-by-design solutions that maintain the safety, reliability, and security of our business operations, and earning the trust of our customers."

About Black Duck

Black Duck®, formerly known as the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, offers the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolio of application security solutions in the industry. We have an unmatched track record of helping organizations around the world secure their software quickly, integrate security efficiently in their development environments, and safely innovate with new technologies. As the recognized leaders, experts, and innovators in software security, Black Duck has everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

