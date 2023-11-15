BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the 2023 40 Under 40 List

In its third consecutive year, the 2023 list highlights the outstanding achievements of young Black leaders within a variety of industries and disciplines, from politics to creative arts to STEM

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the premier Black-owned digital media brand dedicated to providing business, investment, and wealth-building resources for African Americans, unveiled its highly anticipated 40 Under 40 Class of 2023, showcasing a remarkable assembly of young Black visionaries and changemakers making their mark in their respective industries, including technology & stem, business, creative arts & entertainment, finance, media, fashion & beauty, political & social impact, and sports.

This distinguished group of honorees, celebrated for their innovation, unwavering determination, and trailblazing spirit, have not only demonstrated remarkable leadership but have also achieved notable milestones before reaching the age of 40. Among them are entrepreneurs, social activists, athletes, entertainers, tech innovators, diversity leaders, and more. Their collective dedication to creating a fairer and more equitable society exemplifies the best of this generation.

"BLACK ENTERPRISE's 40 Under 40 list is not just a celebration of individual success but a testament to the boundless potential within our community," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "This announcement serves as a powerful reminder that Black excellence knows no bounds and that, collectively, we are charting an extraordinary course toward a brighter, more inclusive future."

Notably, this year, individuals had the opportunity to nominate themselves, as well as others, to be considered for the 40 Under 40 list, reflecting a broader selection process. This inclusivity aligns with BLACK ENTERPRISE's commitment to recognizing and making space for the diverse group of visionaries within the Black community.

"These outstanding individuals are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the leaders of today, actively shaping industries and driving change," said BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill. "After curating this list with my colleagues, I'm delighted to celebrate the limitless opportunities that lie ahead for each of the honorees. Their stories are a source of inspiration, illustrating the immense potential that exists when passion meets purpose."

BLACK ENTERPRISE will celebrate the honorees during a private, invite-only reception on Sunday, December 10th sponsored by Nationwide.

Here are the 2023 BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees:

CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Quinta Brunson – Actress, Writer, and Producer

– Actress, Writer, and Producer Devale Ellis – Actor, NY Times Bestselling Author, and Podcast Host

– Actor, Bestselling Author, and Podcast Host Kiari "Offset" Cephus – Grammy-Nominated Musician, Global Influencer, Philanthropist, and Fashion Icon

– Grammy-Nominated Musician, Global Influencer, Philanthropist, and Fashion Icon Ziwe – Comedian and Author of Black Friend: Essays

– Comedian and Author of Ernest Dukes – Founder and CEO, The Nottingham Agency

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Winnie Harlow – Supermodel and Founder, Cay Skin

– Supermodel and Founder, Nancy Twine – Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care

– Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care Sergio Hudson – Fashion Designer and Founder, Sergio Hudson

– Fashion Designer and Founder, Olamide Olowe – Founder and CEO, Topicals

– Founder and CEO, Topicals Laquan Smith – Designer and Founder, Laquan Smith

SPORTS

Nicole Lynn – Agent and President of Football, Klutch Sports Group

– Agent and President of Football, Klutch Sports Group Angel Reese – NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women's Basketball NCAA Championship

– NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women's Basketball NCAA Championship Antonio Depina – Founder, SCOUTZ

– Founder, SCOUTZ Sanya Richards-Ross – Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder, MommiNation

– Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder, MommiNation Andre Tyler Iguodala – NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Investor

TECH & STEM

Aisha Bowe – Founder and CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO

– Founder and CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO Everette Taylor – CEO, Kickstarter

– CEO, Kickstarter Dasia Taylor – Scientist and Founder and CEO, VariegateHealth™

– Scientist and Founder and CEO, VariegateHealth™ Alex Wolf – Tech Philosopher

– Tech Philosopher Netta Jenkins – CEO, AeroDEI

BUSINESS

Olajuwon Cooper and Earl Cooper – Co-Founders, East Side Golf

– Co-Founders, East Side Golf Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon – Co-Founders, SQUIRE Technologies, Inc.

– Co-Founders, SQUIRE Technologies, Inc. Kwame Onwuachi – Chef, Author, and Restaurateur

– Chef, Author, and Restaurateur Derrick Hayes – Founder and CEO, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

– Founder and CEO, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Tarshena Armstrong – Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, General Motors

FINANCE

Rashad Bilal – Co-Founder and CEO, Earn Your Leisure

– Co-Founder and CEO, Earn Your Leisure Megan Holston - Alexander – Partner, Head of the Cultural Leadership Fund, Andreessen Horowitz

– Partner, Head of the Cultural Leadership Fund, Andreessen Horowitz Anthony O'Neal – Speaker, Author, and Podcaster

– Speaker, Author, and Podcaster Terance "DJ Tao" Takyi – Managing Director, UBS

– Managing Director, UBS Mathilda Lambert – Vice President of Community and Business Development, JP Morgan Chase

MEDIA

Lindsay Peoples Wagner – Editor-in-Chief, New York Magazine's The Cut

– Editor-in-Chief, New York Magazine's Rachel Lindsay – Author, Attorney, Media Personality, Podcaster, and Speaker

– Author, Attorney, Media Personality, Podcaster, and Speaker Chris "Speedy" Morman – On-camera host, journalist, and executive producer

– On-camera host, journalist, and executive producer Arielle "Ari" Chambers – Women's Sports Journalist & Advocate and Founder, HighlighHER

– Women's Sports Journalist & Advocate and Founder, HighlighHER Jonathan Rab – Founder, Watch The Yard

POLITICAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones – Tennessee State Representatives

– Tennessee State Representatives Maxwell Frost – U.S. Representative, Florida's 10th Congressional District

– U.S. Representative, 10th Congressional District Brandon Scott – Mayor, Baltimore

– Mayor, Maya Penn – CEO, Global Activist, Animator, and Filmmaker

– CEO, Global Activist, Animator, and Filmmaker Ambre Stanford – U.S. Head of CAA Social Impact, Creative Arts Agency (CAA)

