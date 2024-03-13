Black Enterprise Tackles Racial Wealth Disparities Through Shaping the Culture of Wealth Virtual Town Hall

Hosted by Nationwide, the panel discussion will identify strategies for financial Empowerment in the African American Community

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Enterprise , the nation's leading Black digital media brand, is excited to announce its Shaping the Culture of Wealth Town Hall hosted by Nationwide. Scheduled for March 14, this groundbreaking virtual event will include a panel of esteemed leaders to discuss vital steps for building wealth through financial education, increased homeownership, strategic investing, and retirement planning.

On every measure, studies reveal that African Americans continue to lag other ethnic groups in wealth creation. This session seeks to reverse the trend, presenting a dynamic forum to fully review systemic barriers to equitable economic opportunities and offer viable solutions to promote long-term prosperity within the African American community.

"We are thrilled once again to partner with our good friends at Nationwide for this transformative event, advancing meaningful conversations to address the pressing issue of closing the racial wealth gap," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., Chief Executive Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "Harnessing the strength of our platform and joining forces with financial leaders, we aspire to promote profound change by equipping African Americans with essential tools and knowledge required to attain multigenerational wealth."

Featuring engaging discussions, expert perspectives, and practical advice from thought leaders and financial experts, The Shaping the Culture of Wealth Town Hall promises an array of valuable insights. Our five-star panel, including Kristi Martin Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of the Nationwide Retirement Institute; John Hope Bryant, Chairman & CEO of Operation Hope; and Tarrus Richardson, Founder & CEO of IMB Partners, will explore key strategies for building a sustainable financial future. The conversation is moderated by Ed Gordon, an award-winning journalist and president of Ed Gordon Media.

The town hall will be live-streamed on BLACK ENTERPRISE'S website at 7 PM EST and will offer an invaluable opportunity for all who aspire to enhance their financial literacy. Attendees will gain access to the knowledge and resources necessary for navigating the complexities of wealth creation and management and will be empowered to embark on their journey toward financial well-being.

To learn more about Black Enterprise's Shaping the Culture of Wealth Town Hall, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/event/shapingthecultureofwealth/.

About Black Enterprise

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge on the how to in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow us on social media across Instagram , X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook .

