BLACK ENTERPRISE Drives Institutional Equity Through the Future of Work Virtual Town Hall

Hosted by Nationwide, the new town hall discussion will address the workforce shifts within corporate America and its effect on Black workers. 

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1  Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, is thrilled to announce its Future of Work Town Hall hosted by Nationwide. The highly anticipated event will gather prominent leaders, experts, and professionals to discuss the transformative trends and opportunities shaping the future of work for Black professionals.

With the rapid evolution of technology, the global pandemic, and changing workforce dynamics, the Future of Work Town Hall aims to provide valuable insights and actionable strategies for Black professionals seeking to navigate and excel in the ever-evolving workplace landscape. The event will be a powerful virtual experience that will help Black professionals and executives navigate challenges and spot opportunities in a shifting environment.

Says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves, Jr. of the new dynamics: "The pandemic—to start with the most obvious factor—created unprecedented economic disruption. Extended shutdowns wiped out whole categories of jobs, accelerated the adoption of technologies that facilitate remote and hybrid work, and forced every industry to adapt. Its ultimate impact on American workplace culture and economics remains uncertain."

Graves says Black professionals should take note of the recent withdrawal of enthusiastic corporate commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion—a sea change from just three years ago after the George Floyd tragedy produced widespread protests over systemic racial discrimination. 

"Today, the DEI front has gone quiet, while a growing political backlash has targeted diversity programs and other socially conscious corporate efforts for elimination," he says. "How big of a threat is this apparent retrenchment of initiatives to promote Black talent recruitment and development in corporate America?"

Key highlights of the Future of Work Town Hall include an expert panel discussion with corporate leaders, including Debbie Dyson, CEO of OneTen, an innovative job placement and talent development organization with the mission of hiring, promoting, and advancing 1 million Black workers without four-year college degrees over the next decade; Shelley Stewart III, senior partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company who also leads its Institute for Black Economic Mobility; and Quita Highsmith, vice president and chief diversity officer of biotech giant Genentech. The session's moderator is Ed Gordon, the Emmy Award-winning journalist and president of Ed Gordon Media.

"We are proud to sponsor Black Enterprise's Future of Work Virtual Town Hall as part of our ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce," says Nationwide Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Vinita Clements. "At Nationwide, we believe in creating a level playing field where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive. This event is a critical platform for addressing the pressing issues surrounding institutional equity and shaping the future of work for Black communities. Together, we can drive meaningful change and build a more inclusive and equitable workforce for all."

The Future of Work Town Hall will be livestreamed on BLACK ENTERPRISE'S website at 7 PM EST for all who seek to thrive in the rapidly changing world of work. Attendees will gain actionable insights, forge valuable connections, and position themselves for success in the evolving job market.

To learn more about BLACK ENTERPRISE'S Future of Work Town Hall, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/townhall-2-2/

About BLACK ENTERPRISE
Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge on the how to in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow us on social media across InstagramTwitter, and Facebook.

