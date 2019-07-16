Black Enterprise Is Bringing Black Men XCEL To Miami Aug. 28-Sept. 1

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise will present its 3rd annual Black Men XCEL Summit Aug. 28 through Sept. 1st, at the JW Turnberry Miami Resort and Spa. The new host location for the annual event will welcome more than 800 men and women who will celebrate the leadership and excellence of today's men of color and honor.

After spending two years in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the annual celebration will move to Miami to accommodate the larger audience and offer attendees a lot more including; luxury rooms, a world class spa, top-notch golf courses, an amazing waterpark and much more. Black Enterprise will also introduce new elements to the event and more networking opportunity for the attendees.

Black Men XCEL will feature nationally recognized leaders and will provide attendees with thought-provoking sessions, a star-powered awards dinner, a hilarious night of comedy, a summer concert, and, golf and spa experiences.

The XCEL Awards will be a major highlight of the event. It will honor men who are the living embodiment of the purpose of Black Men XCEL: "Celebrating the best of who we are." The XCEL Awards recognize outstanding trailblazers whose achievements, influence, impact, and leadership have helped to open doors of opportunity and present an inspiring example of success for others, especially men of color. XCEL Awards will be presented to Rev. Jesse Jackson, the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition; Eddie Levert, one of the founders and lead singers of the legendary R&B group The O'Jays; Jerome "The Bus" Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the best running backs in NFL history and Marc H. Morial, CEO of the National Urban League. The accomplishments of these honorees will continue to set the standard of success to which others aspire to match and exceed.

Black Men XCEL attendees will also engage in development sessions and activities designed to train, equip, and inspire leadership. Topics will include Filling the Pipeline to Opportunity in Tech and Financial Services; Lessons on Leadership: What it Takes to Win the Trust of People, Teams, and Organizations; Mindy Body Spirit: How Black Men can Survive Trauma and Thrive, and more. Black Men XCEL will also host a golf tournament, executive leadership coaching, career opportunity showcase, concert, comedy show with Roy Wood Jr, Chris Spencer, Capone and Mark Viera, and networking mixers.

To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx.

The 2019 Black Men XCEL is hosted by FedEx, with presenting sponsors, AT&T and Prudential. Platinum sponsor Georgia-Pacific/Koch Industries. Corporate sponsors Apple and Walmart and Gold sponsor Accenture. To register for the Black Men XCEL or for more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx. You can also search #BMXCEL for additional updates and information about the summit on social media.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.

