Black Enterprise Names Justin Barton as Vice President of Digital Strategy and Partnerships

Black Enterprise, the premier business and financial resource for African Americans, announced today that Justin Barton has joined the company as Vice President of Digital Strategy and Partnerships, overseeing audience growth, product, social and partnerships including all contextual, native and affiliate advertising. Prior to Black Enterprise, Barton served as Head of Digital Strategy and Analytics at Group SJR, a digital consultancy.

Barton joins Black Enterprise which provides original and interactive content pertaining to small business, wealth building, and careers, including from expert contributors. He has experience using analytically driven strategies to grow and engage audiences and identify emerging platforms for content distribution. As Black Enterprise looks to expand its brand digitally, grow its events business and engage with advertisers, Barton will lead the effort to increase the reach of written and video content while expanding the network to include partner sites.

"With Black Enterprise's leadership position in reaching African American business executives and owners of companies, Justin Barton will help lead the future digital strategy & development of all BE media owned properties. We are excited about the growth opportunities and business development skills that Justin will bring to Black Enterprise and our team, helping us to grow in size and revenue." - Butch Graves, President & CEO.

Barton brings over 13 years of media and digital publishing experience. Prior to his role at Group SJR, he was Vice President of Audience Development at iHeartMedia, where he developed strategies to grow the digital audience for iHeartRadio's 858 station websites and syndicated properties. Before iHeartMedia, Barton was Senior Director of Digital Research at Viacom leading editorial growth and insights for MTV News, VH1 and Logo's New Now Next site.

"Black Enterprise Magazine is a historic, mission-driven publication, helping to enlighten and educate the African American community on business. I look forward to creating strategies to introduce the brand to new audiences on the various platforms where they consume content," said Barton. "With tremendous access to business professionals, amazing event summits, and award-winning journalists, the storytelling options are endless for Black Enterprise to be impactful in the digital space."

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.

