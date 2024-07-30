BLACK ENTERPRISE to Host Second Wealth Building Dads Forum

Hosted by Prudential, the virtual experience centers on the role of Black fathers in the financial education of families and the creation of lasting wealth for future generations

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, is proud to announce the second BLACK ENTERPRISE Wealth Building Dads Virtual Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 at 7 PM EST. This event, a follow-up to last year's inaugural Wealth Building Dads Forum, will highlight the critical role of fathers in promoting the financial education of their families while teaching the principles and practices of intergenerational wealth creation.

Hosted by Prudential, the virtual forum provides a platform for fathers of all backgrounds to engage in meaningful discussions, share invaluable insights, and gain actionable strategies to strengthen their financial legacies. By exploring topics such as entrepreneurship, investing, budgeting, and generational wealth transfer, the forum will equip dads with the necessary tools to navigate wealth-building complexities effectively for themselves and their children.

For this powerful conversation, BLACK ENTERPRISE will host two financial educators who are also committed fathers: Kevin Matthews II, founder of the investor education company BuildingBread, and Ash "Cash" Exantus, founder of the financial education and media company MindMoney Management.

The forum will be moderated by BLACK ENTERPRISE SVP/Executive Editor Alfred Edmond Jr.

"I was fortunate to benefit from the remarkable vision of my father and hero, BLACK ENTERPRISE Founder Earl Graves, who was committed to financial education for me and my siblings," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves. "As a result, I was blessed to pass on principles of wealth creation to my own children. By conscientiously addressing the distinct challenges encountered by Black fathers and equipping them with essential tools and invaluable guidance, we are poised to effectuate transformative progress and contribute to a future defined by prosperity for countless generations to come."

Registration for the BLACK ENTERPRISE Wealth Building Dads Virtual Forum is now open. For a complete list of topics, to receive programming updates, and to join the livestream of the event, visit https://wealthbuildingdads.blackenterprise.com/ and follow BLACK ENTERPRISE on social media.

