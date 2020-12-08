BLACK ENTERPRISE Partners With Prudential For A Critical Discussion On Closing The Racial Wealth Gap As The Nation Grapples With A Global Pandemic And Systemic Inequality

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE is bringing together a panel of the nation's leading voices on financial empowerment and wealth creation for African Americans to discuss strategies and actions aimed at closing America's racial wealth gap. The first ever Your Money Your Life Virtual Roundtable, "Financial Behavior: How African Americans Can Continue To Close The Wealth Gap," takes place on December 8, as a virtual experience in partnership with host sponsor Prudential Financial. The session is intended to maximize real-time engagement and provide real-life solutions for Black communities disproportionately impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The importance of this discussion is heightened by America's renewed focus on addressing systemic racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police earlier this year.

The relevance and urgency of the Your Money Your Life Virtual Roundtable is focused on a renewed sense of urgency around investing in black entrepreneurship and building black wealth. Prudential is hosting the event in recognition of 50 years of partnership with BE and its iconic founder Earl Graves Sr., who passed away this past April.

Attendees of the roundtable will be greeted with remarks from BE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., and Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President, Inclusive Solutions of Prudential Financial, Chair of The Prudential Foundation. BE Senior Vice President and Executive Editor-at-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. will moderate the discussion. Confirmed panelists for the Your Money Your Life Roundtable include:

Salene Hitchcock-Gear, President, Individual Life Insurance, Prudential

Rev. Dr. DeForest Soaries, Founder, the dFree Global Foundation

Gary Cunningham, President and CEO, Prosperity Now

Sabrina Lamb, Founder, WorldofMoney.org

"We must work proactively and strategically to recover from the disproportionate losses of black net worth and black-owned businesses due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus," says Graves. "We must also address the persistent racial disparities—ranging from health care and the digital divide to homeownership and education access—that are all rooted in America's racial wealth gap. Simply put, we must, without delay, get refocused on reenergizing the agenda of black wealth creation."

In addition to serving as sponsor of the Your Money Your Life Virtual Roundtable, Prudential was also host sponsor the Your Money Your Life V-Summit held in November of this year. Prudential is also a sponsor of the Your Money Your Life financial wellness podcast series.

The Your Money Your Live Virtual Roundtable takes place at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. For a complimentary registration and more information about roundtable panelists, visit www.blackenterprise.com/yourmoneyyourlifevsummit/. Search Your Money, Your Life Roundtable, sponsored by Prudential for additional updates and information.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, be has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, be also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

