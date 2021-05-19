BLACK ENTERPRISE Presents Inaugural 40 Under 40 Summit To Celebrate And Amplify The Voices Of An Emerging Generation Of Exceptional Leaders And Achievers, May 20

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first ever 40 Under 40 Summit, May 20, in partnership with Amazon. This one-of-a-kind virtual experience will bring together a cohort of high-achieving young professionals and speakers who will share their insights and strategies to build successful careers, lasting relationships, profitable businesses, and generational wealth. The event will take place concurrently with the release of the 40 Under 40 list for 2021 by BlackEnterprise.com.

The 40 Under 40 Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with influencers, creatives, market disruptors, change agents, and moguls on the rise, representing the best and brightest of this generation. The one-day event that will delve deeply into the strategies necessary for success, ranging from mastering mindset and balancing careers and relationships, to building wealth and uplifting communities.

"We at BLACK ENTERPRISE prides ourselves on identifying high achievers early in their careers, and offering the resources, networks and support to help them realize their promise and greatness," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "Our 40 Under 40 Summit will build on that legacy, empowering the latest generation of outstanding entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders."

"Amazon's ability to innovate and create for customers of different backgrounds globally relies on the diverse perspectives and experiences of employees." says Angelina Howard, Senior Product Manager and 40 Under 40 Honoree. "I am excited that Amazon is partnering with Black Enterprise to provide support for rising and aspiring Black professionals who are driving long term impact for their communities."

Confirmed speakers for the 40 Under 40 Summit include: Content Creator and Journalist, Danielle Young; Amazon, Global CMO, Ukonwa Ojo; Serial entrepreneur and celebrity business coach, Matty J Ade (Matty J); Maconomics LLC, CEO, Ross Mac; Black Start-up, CEO, Kezia Williams; EquityCoin, Founder, Vernon J; Amazon, Senior Product Manager, Angelina Howard; Powerhandz, Co-Founder & CEO, Danyel Surrency Jones; Squire, President & Co-Founder, Dave Salvant; Goodr, CEO, Jamsin Crowe; Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Institute, Founder & CEO, Dorothy Tillman; BlackRock, Vice President, Americas, IShares Business Strategy, Melanie Dickson; and Founder of CultureCon, Imani Ellis; C-Suite Coach, Founder, Angelina Darrisaw; Amazon, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Public Policy, Troy Clair; Host of #WokeAF Daily, Danielle Moodie; Until Freedom Co-Founder and Movement Lawyer, Angelo Pinto; MSNBC Contributor, Host of UNDISTRACTED and Activist, Brittany Packnett; Mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones and Actress, Producer & Change Agent, Yara Shahidi.

Attendees of the Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 Summit will gain insights on:

Road To A Billion—Next-Level Entrepreneurship

Building A Sustainable Future Through Innovation

How to Build A Thriving Career, Lasting Relationships and Generational Wealth

As well as exploring career opportunities at the Amazon Career Recruitment Lounge

and more…

Sponsors of the 40 Under 40 Summit include Amazon and BlackRock.

The Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 Summit takes place from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 20, 2021. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.40under40.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE Black Enterprise

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

