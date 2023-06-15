BLACK ENTERPRISE Presents Inaugural Chief Diversity Summit & Honors June 28

News provided by

BLACK ENTERPRISE

15 Jun, 2023, 19:10 ET

Hosted by Fidelity, Publicis Groupe, and Merck, this groundbreaking salute to the champions of DEI will be held at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand, will host its inaugural Chief Diversity Summit & Honors Wednesday, June 28, at the spectacular Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This groundbreaking event will recognize outstanding corporate leaders who champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as present a forum for robust discussion and debate on the status of the recruitment, retention, and elevation of Black talent and expansion of business diversity. Fidelity Investments, Publicis Groupe, and Merck present the event.

"Our Chief Diversity Officer Summit & Honors represents an unprecedented gathering of men and women driving the DEI agenda at the top, serving as the perfect setting to celebrate the achievements, leadership, and advocacy of best-in-class executives and companies in their promotion of diverse representation from the executive suite to the boardroom as well as the creation of unfettered access to opportunity for all," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl" Butch" Graves, Jr.

"We remain committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Wendy John, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Fidelity Investments. "This space evolves quickly, yet the work continues to be significant and impactful for our teams, customers, and communities. Staying in conversation with industry leaders and advocates is a key way to promote ongoing learning and identify solutions for the future."

One of the event's highlights: BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor the foremost diversity-focused professionals and companies across select categories. The award recipients are being saluted in the following categories:

Black Enterprise CDO Changemaker Award – Outstanding chief diversity officers who have demonstrated an unmatched track record for advancing diversity best practices across all corporate levels and applied their influence among top leadership to drive DEI as a business imperative.

Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Managing Director & Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, BlackRock

Cynthia Bowman, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility, Bank of America

Joy Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Black Enterprise Lifetime Diversity Crusader Award– Unwavering, vocal advocates and tireless change agents who have driven the progression of measurable workforce and supplier diversity increases across major companies and vigorous promotion of equal access to career, management, and business opportunities for all.

James H. Lowry, President & Founder, James H. Lowry & Associates and Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

Sandra Phillips Rogers, Senior Vice President, Corporate Resources, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Toyota Motor North America

Corporate DEI Champion – Corporations with an unyielding commitment to diverse representation within its workforce, senior management, corporate governance, supply chain, and philanthropic efforts. Citing DEI as a business imperative and driver for business innovation and global competitiveness, senior leadership is actively engaged in developing and enhancing a corporate culture that values and promotes inclusion within and outside the entire organization.

JPMorgan Chase

Walmart

In addition to the event's awards ceremony, our event will hold a series of panels on the current state of corporate DEI. Speakers will also explore the value of CEO engagement in developing and implementing diversity best practices.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Also from this source

BLACK ENTERPRISE to Host First-Ever Wealth Building Dads Forum

BLACK ENTERPRISE Reveals Issa Rae for the May Digital Issue Cover

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.