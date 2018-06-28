Black Enterprise Presents The Black Men XCEL Summit, "A Celebration Of The Best Of Who We Are", Aug. 29-Sept. 2

The Summit will feature nationally recognized leaders and will provide attendees with thought-provoking sessions, a star-powered awards dinner, a summer concert, and, of course, golf and spa experiences. Confirmed speakers include Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter's House Ministries; Malik Yoba, actor, musician, and educator; Chris Spencer, actor and producer; Ed Gordon, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster; Dr. Janet Taylor, community psychiatrist; Jonathan Slocumb, comedian; and more.

The XCEL Awards will be a major highlight of the Summit. It will honor men who are the living embodiment of the purpose of the Black Men XCEL Summit: "Celebrating the best of who we are." The XCEL Awards recognize outstanding trailblazers whose achievements, influence, impact, and leadership have helped to open doors of opportunity and present an inspiring example of success for others, especially men of color. XCEL Awards will be presented to T.D. Jakes, Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express and now chairman and managing director of General Catalyst; and Tommie Smith, legendary U.S. gold medalist and activist of the 1968 Olympics in Mexico. The accomplishments of these honorees will continue to set the standard of success to which others aspire to match and exceed.

BMX attendees can expect to be motivated with:

The CEO Pipeline: Grooming Black Men for Corporate Leadership

Fireside Chat with T.D. Jakes

The State of Black Men in Professional Sports

You OK, Brother? Making Our Mental Health A Priority

Black Men in TV and Film

Golf: The Sport of Business

While celebrating with:

An evening concert featuring Wyclef Jean . An All-Star comedy night featuring Capone and others

. An All-Star comedy night featuring and others Nightly parties and late-night cigar lounge

Mars Vs. Venus competition

Competitive Tournament Golf featuring the PGA National course; Social Golf and Golf Academy with instructor Rodney Green

Enjoy the good life with the ultimate weekend getaway at PGA's world-class spa

Plus: health, finance, business and women-focused workshops; cutting-edge fitness classes; and more.

To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx.

The 2018 Black Men XCEL Summit is hosted by FedEx, with platinum sponsor, Georgia-Pacific. Corporate sponsors, Carnival, Discover Palm Beaches, JPMorgan Chase and Co., and Walmart.

