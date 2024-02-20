BLACK ENTERPRISE Promotes Health Equity and Black Wealth Creation at the Second Annual Health is Wealth Weekend

Powered by Walmart, the event will empower attendees to improve their physical, mental, and financial health for the benefit of the Black community.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand boasting over 6 million unique visitors per month, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Health is Wealth event, powered by Walmart. Taking place in Atlanta at The Loft Athletic Club from Feb. 23–24, this transformative experience is dedicated to leveraging health equity to advance the BLACK ENTERPRISE mission of wealth creation and economic empowerment for African Americans. Building upon the success of last year's inaugural event, Health is Wealth 2024, is designed to elevate the conversation around health and wellness within the Black community. In addition to host partner Walmart, Manulife John Hancock is an event partner.

"Health is Wealth represents the continuing evolution of BLACK ENTERPRISE's mission of shaping the culture of wealth for Black people—physically, mentally, and financially," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE . "We're excited to again partner with Walmart to convene a diverse spectrum of health experts and fitness influencers to make the case that health equity must be a front-burner priority of building multigenerational wealth for Black individuals, families, and communities. Black health and longevity are critical to expanding Black wealth creation."

"We are honored to partner with BLACK ENTERPRISE for their Health is Wealth weekend, reflecting our steadfast dedication to democratizing access to health and wellness," expressed Walmart VP of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity Tony Waller. "We are unified in our commitment to equipping and inspiring attendees to embark on their health journeys with knowledge, growth, and self-empowered confidence."

An exclusive highlight of Health Is Wealth is a fireside chat with Film and TV Producer Tonya Lewis Lee, conducted by Atlanta News Anchor Shon Gables, about Lewis' award-winning documentary film Aftershock, which focused on bringing attention to the Black maternal mortality crisis. Attendees are also invited to a special screening of Aftershock, courtesy of Walmart.

Health Is Wealth attendees will experience an inspiring weekend of education, empowerment, and activations focused on advancing Black health, wellness, and longevity—bookended by fun and energizing group workout sessions led by popular fitness influencers, including Halani "Mrs. 2 Weeks Out" Lobdell, co-owner along with husband, Jason Lobdell, of The Loft Athletic Club, the official fitness partner of Health Is Wealth Atlanta. In addition, health information and resources will be presented by wellness partner CareSource.

Attendees will learn from nationally recognized Black health experts and fitness influencers on topics ranging from leveraging fitness for mental health and addressing social determinants of health to achieving amazing weight-loss transformations and mastering nutrition and food prep. Health Is Wealth speakers include fitness influencers Jodi Brockington, founder & CEO of Niara Consulting, and Fit Beyond 40 Founder Kirk Charles; Health equity experts Delmonte Jefferson, Executive Director of The Center for Black Health & Equity, and Walmart Senior Director of Health Equity Strategy and Program Development Tashique Thomas; nationally recognized financial educators Patrice C. Washington, founder of Redefining Wealth, and My Fab Finance Founder Tonya Rapley; Neurologist and brain health expert Dr. Philippe Douyon and Problk Health Co-Founder Dr. Karleena Tuggle-McDaniel; and John Hancock US Head of Diversity & Inclusion Greg Martin.

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Health is Wealth Weekend has been thoughtfully curated to provide a fun, uplifting, and life-affirming experience for attendees seeking to enhance their physical fitness, daily nutrition, emotional wellness, and mental health. Participants will be equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to prioritize their well-being regardless of their current wellness journey. To learn more about the weekend, receive programming updates, and register for the event, visit www.blackenterprise.com/healthiswealth/.

