Black Enterprise Publishes Exclusive List of Top Corporate Diversity Executives

Today, corporate America continues to wrestle with an issue that's foundational to both its culture and future. In the boardrooms and executive suites of those companies that are serious about diversifying their workforce, management teams, and corporate directorships, they are vigorously and honestly debating an array of concerns now at the forefront of the corporate agenda.

Against these new realities, the editors of Black Enterprise realized it was time to once again compile our roster of the Top Executives in Corporate Diversity. More than just grappling daily with a multitude of issues such as the aforementioned obstacles, scores of these champions of inclusion—representing the nation's largest corporations—are committed not only to devising creative initiatives to elevate diverse talent but as one chief diversity officer asserted, "to disrupt the status quo" to construct more productive and employee-supportive companies.

These diversity executives represent some of the nation's largest corporations and are responsible for driving the inclusion strategy and implementing policies to recruit a diverse workforce and retain a pool of talent and leadership that reflects the communities or clients in which they serve.

As such, Black Enterprise has developed the 2018 list of "Top Corporate Diversity Executives" to highlight the most influential, high-ranking executives that lead diversity hiring at the nation's largest companies.

