BLACK ENTERPRISE to Empower Black Entrepreneurs at The Disruptor Summit in Atlanta

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the top Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, has announced the inaugural Disruptor Summit. The conference is set to take place in Atlanta from Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th, and is tailored to Black entrepreneurs, investors, creatives, and innovators. The summit aims to equip business-minded leaders with the necessary tools, access, and expertise to drive economic change within their communities and bridge the racial wealth gap. Over the course of three days, the event will help leading innovators and creatives think outside the box, establish million-dollar brands, and disrupt their respective industries.

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit is a gathering of forward-thinking individuals who are challenging the status quo and driving change across industries. The conference will offer a unique opportunity for Black entrepreneurs to connect with peers, learn from thought leaders, and gain insight into the latest trends and strategies for business success.

"We are extremely excited about the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit – our all-new, unique experience for today's generation of entrepreneurs, founders, and innovators," says BLACK ENTERPRISE Chief Executive Officer Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "As the leading champion of Black entrepreneurship, we look forward to unveiling our extraordinary three-day event, highlighting a series of disruptors altering the business landscape, offering game-changing success strategies, deploying capital to fund transformative ventures, and designing new pathways to build wealth. Our summit serves as the ultimate venue for business owners to learn, grow, and connect."

Hosted by Nationwide, the Disruptor Summit will feature speakers, panels, and workshops on a range of topics, including building wealth through real estate, using AI to grow your business, raising capital, marketing, and more. Highlighted speakers include the Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole; Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart; Earn Your Leisure Co-Founders, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings; and Founder and CEO of Skittlez Music, Mz Skittlez marketing specialist and serial entrepreneur, Mary "Mz Skittlez" Seats.

"Now in our 13th year as host sponsor of this always-evolving conference, Nationwide remains committed to BLACK ENTERPRISE's ongoing mission to equip, elevate, and empower Black professionals and business owners," said Lu Yarbrough III, Associate Vice President of Enterprise Diverse and Cause Marketing at Nationwide. "Supporting emerging and established Black entrepreneurs is not only a way to help them achieve their own dreams, but it also helps to create legacies and contribute to overall economic inclusion."

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, Georgia, June 2–4. In addition to Nationwide, additional partners include FedEx, Walmart, Instacart and Hyatt. Attendees are also invited to attend The Black Business Awards Brunch Hosted by Walmart. To learn more about the summit, register for all access tickets, and receive programming updates, attendees can visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/disruptorsummit/.

