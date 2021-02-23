BLACK ENTERPRISE To Present Groundbreaking Summit Focused On The New Realities Of Corporate Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Efforts, Feb. 25

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first-ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, Feb. 25, in partnership with Toyota, AT&T and Fidelity Investments. This groundbreaking virtual event will explore the newly energized focus on Black recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America, while also examining how corporations plan to implement real change in their respective workplaces, and in the communities in which they serve.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit will feature candid conversations with corporate leaders, as well as a discussion on actionable solutions to systemic inequities in corporate America and broader society. The one-day event will delve deeply into critical issues facing corporations and Black American professionals, ranging from the effectiveness of corporate racial equity pledges to the promise of white allyship in the workplace.

"The topic and practice of diversity and inclusion are not new to corporate America," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "However, the events of the past year, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, has elevated the conversation around fairness, equity, and social justice specifically for Black people who often remain underserved by corporate DE&I efforts. Our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit is an opportunity to deal with this reality head-on and come up with actionable solutions that go beyond corporate pledges."

Confirmed speakers for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusions Summit include Sandra Phillips Rogers, Group Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, Toyota Motor North America; Cynthia Bowman, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition Officer, Bank of America; Carla Grant-Pickens, Vice President, Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, IBM; Wendy E. John, Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Fidelity Investments; Belinda Grant-Anderson, Vice President, Talent Development & Diversity – Human Resources, AT&T ; Elloree Talent Strategies CEO Valerie Irick Rainford; Jopwell CEO Porter Braswell; and Dipper Co-Founder Netta Jenkins.

Registering for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will enable attendees to:

Better understand the "new normal" of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,

Explore how—and if—corporate America will deliver pledges in support of racial equity,

Learn about high-tech talent recruitment platforms designed as powerful tools to match African Americans to greater opportunities,

Understand and leverage the potential of allyship to effect real changes in corporate culture

Dive into a one-on-one conversation that spotlights the important role company ERGs possess in bringing awareness, influencing and spotlighting inequities that may have direct effects on a company's overall productivity and more

…And MORE!

Sponsors of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit include Toyota, Fidelity Investments and AT&T.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit takes place at noon on Thursday, Feb, 25, 2021. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.diversity.blackenterprise.com.

