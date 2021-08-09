Black Enterprise To Present Town Hall Challenging Corporate America And Business Leaders To Take A Stand In Support Of Black Voting Rights

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, will present the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: "Voter Suppression – How Black Business Leaders Will Protect and Preserve Our Franchise" on Wednesday, August 11, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST. The virtual town hall series is produced in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council as Presenting sponsor, with CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers serving as moderator for the series.

Panelists for the Voter Suppression Town Hall session include Black Economic Alliance Executive Director David Clunie; National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President/CEO Melanie Campbell; and Color of Change CEO Rashad Robinson. Remarks will also be delivered by The Executive Leadership Council President & CEO, Michael Hyter, and BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO, Earl "Butch" Graves Jr.

"Access to the vote is fundamental to the political enfranchisement and economic empowerment of Black people," says Graves. "No corporation that claims to be committed to ending systemic racism and standing up for diversity, equity, and inclusion can remain neutral on this issue. This is why I joined more than 70 other business leaders and corporations to sign a "Memo to Corporate America," challenging companies to take a stand on behalf of Black voting rights and against state legislative efforts to restrict access to the vote.

"We must also challenge the Biden White House to live up to its commitment of equity for Black people," Graves adds, "by delivering federal voting rights legislation, such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, especially as Black voters were critical to the outcome of both the presidential and congressional races in 2020."

"Voter Suppression – How Black Business Leaders Will Protect and Preserve Our Franchise" is the latest of seven virtual roundtable sessions featuring top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, financial experts, and thought leaders. The roundtable discussions will examine a range of challenges confronting communities of color, with the goal of yielding strategic plans to galvanize Black Americans to act. The sessions seek to advance the state of the Black community, help position Black professionals to gain more C-suite and board positions, increase capital and procurement opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and ensure corporate America's accountability to their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

For complimentary registration and a complete schedule of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series, go to townhall.blackenterprise.com.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

