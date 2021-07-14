BLACK ENTERPRISE To Present Virtual Event Focused On Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion In The C-Suites And Boardrooms Of Major Corporations, July 14

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE—the No. 1 Black digital media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors—will present its inaugural Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit as a groundbreaking virtual event on July 14. The greatest measure of corporate achievement is advancement to the C-suite and the boardroom. As such, BLACK ENTERPRISE has always advocated for Black representation at the highest levels of corporate America, among senior executive leadership and board directors, as tangible measures of a corporation's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Black Enterprise Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit is designed to serve the interests of multiple stakeholders impacted by corporate policies and conduct, including Black employees, managers, suppliers, consumers, investors, and communities. Attendees of this unique, first-ever virtual event will gain exclusive information and insights on how the expansion of Black corporate leadership transforms corporations, increases shareholder value, and advances opportunities for all. The Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit also focuses on why, despite corporate America's renewed commitment to creating opportunities for Black people over the past year, most major companies still fail to provide opportunities for Black executives and professionals to be considered or gain board seats and C-suite positions.

"The pledges made by corporate America over the past year was not the end, but the beginning of a reenergized effort to eliminate systemic racism and economic inequity, including at the highest levels of corporate America," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "A corporation's true core values are demonstrated from the top. Claims of commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion ring hollow when there are no Black executives or directors engaged in the leadership, governance, and direction of a corporation."

Confirmed speakers for the Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit include AT&T SVP/Chief Diversity and Development Officer Corey Anthony; Former MetricStream CEO Shellye Archambeau; Major League Baseball Chief People and Culture Officer Michele Meyer-Shipp; RW2 Enterprises L.L.C. Chairman & CEO and American Express board member, Ronald A. Williams; Valence Enterprises, CEO and Board member, Guy Primus; Nasdaq, Global Head of Board Engagement, Byron Loflin; dfree® Financial Freedom Movement, Founder, Rev. Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. and Standard Chartered Bank, Global Head, Digital Channels & Data Analytics, Kahina Van Dyke.

Registering for the Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit will enable attendees to:

Be engaged by candid conversations with corporate leaders on how to ascend to leadership positions

Learn how Black corporate directors can leverage their voice and power to drive institutional diversity

Understand how corporate boards engage in CEO succession planning and selection

Learn the process of designing effective C-suite pipelines for Black professionals

See how Black women are developing strategies to break into the corporate director and C-suite ranks

Gain step-by-step guidance on how to be recruited for a board seat

…And MORE!

Sponsors of the Black Enterprise Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit include AT&T and Nationwide.

The Black Enterprise Corporate Board/C-Suite Summit takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. For complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.csuite.blackenterprise.com.

BACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

