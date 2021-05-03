BLACK ENTERPRISE To Present Virtual Summit Focused On Energizing A New Entrepreneurship Movement Driven By The Push For Economic Equity, May 6

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first Small Business Summit, hosted by May 6, as the latest in the company's series of Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summits. The Small Business Summit is designed to energize an entrepreneurial movement emerging from the demand for equity triggered by the "twin pandemics" of COVID-19 and racial injustice brought to the forefront of global awareness by the murder of George Floyd.

Small Business Summit attendees will learn from game-changing business leaders, transformative entrepreneurs, and industry innovators, how to seize once unreachable opportunities in this new and rapidly evolving business environment. Aspiring entrepreneurs and startup founders can gain the tools to transform the next big idea into a profitable venture. Seasoned veterans can reimagine their enterprises and infuse it with the technology necessary for advancement and sustainability. Plus, attendees will hear from officials of the Biden administration, who will provide key information, their take on the latest policies and trends, and the opportunities they represent.

"The current push for economic equity, including significant pledges from corporate America to invest in and do business with Black-owned companies, represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Black entrepreneurs," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "In order to close the racial wealth gap in America, we must be prepared to position ourselves to execute on those opportunities, even as we hold larger corporations accountable for living up to their commitment to doing more business with us."

Confirmed speakers for the Black Enterprise Small Business Summit include, IMB Partners, CEO, Tarrus L. Richardson, Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, Natalie Madeira Cofield; SmartHustle.com, Founder & CEO, Ramon Ray; Wells Fargo Executive VP & Head of Consumer & Small Business Banking – Diverse Customer Segments, David Miree; Wells Fargo, Business Acquisition Manager, Alima Hawthorne; Bank of America, Senior Vice President, Atlantic-South Region Business Banking Executive, Derek Ellington; The 15 Percent Pledge, Executive Director, LaToya Williams-Belfort; Black Girls Do: Celebrating Black Women In Action, Entrepreneur, Creator, Leah Johnson; Mented Cosmetics, Founder & COO, Amanda E. Johnson; 27th Administrator of U.S. Small Business Administration, Isabella Casillas Guzman; Merck, Director of Economic Inclusion & Supplier Diversity, Raul Suarez-Rodriquez; Mobility Capital Finance Inc., President & CEO, Wole Coaxum; SoLa Impact Fund, Founder & CEO, Martin Muoto; Retired Harvard Business School Professor and author, A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues: What You can Do Right Now to Help the Black Community, Steven S. Rogers; Founders First Capital Partners, Founder, Chairperson and CEO, , Kim Folsom and Play One Up Ltd, Founder & CEO, Brandon Pitts.

Attendees of the Black Enterprise Small Business Summit will gain insights on:

Meeting financial needs at every stage of a business

How to benefit from the Biden-Harris Rescue Plan

Building profitable partnerships as a diverse supplier to corporations

Using technology to drive business growth

Winning strategies for women entrepreneurs

and more…

Sponsors of the Small Business Summit include Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Merck.

The Black Enterprise Small Business Summit takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 6, 2021. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit smallbusiness.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

