ANNKE, a leading brand in the home & business security solution industry, is thrilled to announce its exciting Black Friday deals, starting November 20th and running through December 3rd.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, ANNKE's Black Friday promises to be the grandest 60% discount feast in history, featuring exciting new product launches and unparalleled savings on smart home security systems. The sale features ANNKE's most popular security cameras would be available at their official website .

New-Gen 4G LTE Product Launch

Black Friday Exclusive: ANNKE Unleashes the Year’s Best Deals and Launches New-Gen 4G LTE Camera

Kicking off the Black Friday, ANNKE is debuting the latest 4G LTE dual-light outdoor security camera – SC300 . As an off-grid security solution, it ensures stable coverage even in remote locations such as rural homes, campsites, farms, and construction sites. Powered by both battery and solar energy, this solution guarantees uninterrupted operation, providing peace of mind wherever you are.

Additionally, ANNKE provides an exclusive pre-order discount of 15% on this latest product. Set to be widely available in the U.S. by December 10th, those who act early can secure this special offer by using the promotional code NEWLTE4GCAM at checkout.

Light & Siren Alarm Series: Stop Potential Dangers in Time

NCBR800 – a 4K NightChroma security camera features red & blue flashing lights and a siren, effectively deters intruders, preventing incidents before they occur. With the ability to personalize alerts with your own voice, it can be customized to meet your specific security needs.

AC800 – a 4K PoE outdoor security camera which can distinguish between humans, vehicles, and other objects to trigger targeted alarms. Enhanced with a motion-activated spotlight and strobe alarms, this camera provides an advanced level of security for your premises.

Smart Home Security Solutions

As smart home systems become increasingly popular, ANNKE is offering its cutting-edge security solutions at historically low prices, making advanced home protection more accessible than ever.

Whiffle – a smart doorbell camera, offering 1080P full HD video for clear visibility of your doorstep. With motion detection and two-way audio, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors right from your smartphone.

Custos – a 100% wire-free camera powered by battery and solar energy. Its compact size makes it easy to fit in any spots without taking up space. With its siren, strobe alarm and two-way audio, it provides enhanced smart home protection.

Outdoor Surveillance Systems (15% Discount: HUGESAVE24)

H1200 Series – a 12MP PoE security system which allows for vivid details and comprehensive surveillance. Its smart dual-light triggers color imaging for critical events, ensuring optimal visibility even at night with up to 30 meters of illumination.

SSDK500 Series – a wired security system which leads the way in sustainable storage solutions with its new-gen eSSD DVR, doing away with traditional HDDs. With a built-in 1024 GB eSSD, it provides ample storage capacity, ensuring video recordings are safely retained without the worry of space limitations.

Explore these unparalleled Black Friday savings available exclusively at ANNKE Official Store . This is an extraordinary chance to elevate your home's security and smart technology without breaking the bank.

About ANNKE

Established in 2014, ANNKE has been at the forefront of the home and business security solution industry. Committed to excellence, affordability, and customer delight, ANNKE provides a diverse portfolio of security cameras and smart home devices, ensuring peace of mind for users worldwide.

