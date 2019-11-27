Black Friday Monitor Deals (2019): All The Best Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top computer & gaming monitor Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up the best 144hz, curved, ultrawide & 4K monitor deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best 4K monitor deals:

● Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors

● Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart

● Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon

Best gaming monitor deals:

● Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays

● Save up to 50% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors

● Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon

Best monitor deals:

● Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors

● Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon

● Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart

● Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page . Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Most computer monitors that are out in the market today are 4K monitors with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This has become the base standard for gamers. Added options would be curved and ultrawide models to accommodate visual gameplay. Samsung is a leader in terms of making quality monitors. NVIDIA is also popular for its G SYNC monitors. Acer has the basic K2 monitors and the more expensive Predator units. The same is true for ASUS, HP, and LG- companies that compete in the desktop gaming monitor category.

What is the true meaning of Black Friday? Black Friday originally describes the traffic jams and widespread disruption caused by thousands of shoppers trooping into retail stores during Thanksgiving. Today, the term simply refers to the period during late November when retailers offer impressive holiday savings to consumers across the country.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk