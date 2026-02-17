BLACK GIRL MAGIC® WINES EXPANDS FRIZZANTE PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF SWEET RED FRIZZANTE

A bold, lightly effervescent wine crafted for the fastest-growing force in U.S. wine

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McBride Sisters Wine Company today announced the national rollout of Sweet Red Frizzante under its culturally iconic Black Girl Magic Wines brand—an expressive, lightly effervescent red wine designed to deliver bold flavor, authentic representation, and everyday celebration.

Building on the success of the brand's Moscato Frizzante, which launched in late 2025 and earned a 90-point rating from The Tasting Panel, Sweet Red Frizzante introduces a vibrant new expression to the portfolio—adding sweetness, style, and unmistakable energy to the portfolio.

What It Tastes Like
Sweet Red Frizzante opens with inviting aromas of red fruits and florals, including Rainier cherry, raspberry, strawberry, violets, and hibiscus. On the palate, fresh blackberry, rose petals, and dark chocolate-covered blueberries are lifted by gentle effervescence, delivering a balanced finish that is both indulgent and refreshing.

Created for the "New Majority" of Wine Drinkers
Women are the driving force of the U.S. wine category, and the industry's next wave of growth will be fueled by Black and Hispanic women as the legal-drinking-age population becomes increasingly multicultural (reference - Wine Market Council × EthniFacts Young & Multicultural Consumer Wine Study (2024)). "We believe the future of wine depends on creating what the New Majority deserves—flavor profiles they want, made with the quality and integrity they've never received from traditional wine companies," states Hilary Butler, Vice President - Marketing of McBride Sisters Wine Company. "Sweet Red Frizzante answers that gap by delivering flavor first, real quality, and true representation—wine that mirrors culture, identity, and modern celebration without compromise."

Availability
Sweet Red Frizzante (750ml, SRP $15) is now on the brand's website, www.blackgirlmagicwines.com and is now rolling out nationally, including distribution at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and select Total Wine & More locations, with additional retailers to follow.

About Black Girl Magic® Wines
Black Girl Magic Wines is a premium wine brand created to celebrate culture, community, and excellence—delivering bold, expressive wines that reflect the lived experiences of today's wine drinkers. The brand is part of the McBride Sisters Wine Company portfolio.

