BLACK GIRL MAGIC® WINES EXPANDS FRIZZANTE PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF SWEET RED FRIZZANTE

What It Tastes Like

Sweet Red Frizzante opens with inviting aromas of red fruits and florals, including Rainier cherry, raspberry, strawberry, violets, and hibiscus. On the palate, fresh blackberry, rose petals, and dark chocolate-covered blueberries are lifted by gentle effervescence, delivering a balanced finish that is both indulgent and refreshing.

Created for the "New Majority" of Wine Drinkers

Women are the driving force of the U.S. wine category, and the industry's next wave of growth will be fueled by Black and Hispanic women as the legal-drinking-age population becomes increasingly multicultural (reference - Wine Market Council × EthniFacts Young & Multicultural Consumer Wine Study (2024)). "We believe the future of wine depends on creating what the New Majority deserves—flavor profiles they want, made with the quality and integrity they've never received from traditional wine companies," states Hilary Butler, Vice President - Marketing of McBride Sisters Wine Company. "Sweet Red Frizzante answers that gap by delivering flavor first, real quality, and true representation—wine that mirrors culture, identity, and modern celebration without compromise."

Availability

Sweet Red Frizzante (750ml, SRP $15) is now on the brand's website, www.blackgirlmagicwines.com and is now rolling out nationally, including distribution at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and select Total Wine & More locations, with additional retailers to follow.

About Black Girl Magic® Wines

Black Girl Magic Wines is a premium wine brand created to celebrate culture, community, and excellence—delivering bold, expressive wines that reflect the lived experiences of today's wine drinkers. The brand is part of the McBride Sisters Wine Company portfolio.

SOURCE McBride Sisters Wine Company