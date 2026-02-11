Black Health Matters Brings Health & Wellness Movement to Atlanta During Black History Month

The highly acclaimed Black Health Matters Summit returns to Atlanta with vital health screenings, influential speakers, special guest appearances, and trusted resources, aimed at mobilizing the community towards action, connection, and lasting health transformation.

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM), the nation's leading health and wellness platform for Black and Brown communities, will host its Winter 2026 Health Summit & Expo on Saturday, February 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, located at 80 Walnut St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The free, day-long event is designed to provide culturally relevant health information and community-based resources that empower individuals to take control of their health. The summit will feature expert-led panel discussions, interactive wellness activities, free onsite health screenings, complimentary breakfast and lunch, and wellness giveaways.

This event is free and open to the general public. Community members can register to attend in-person or virtually through the event website at https://bhmwinter2026summit.vfairs.com.

Black Health Matters is committed to bridging the health equity gap through purpose-driven initiatives and evidence-based resources for disease management and overall wellness. BHM's Health Summits are a cornerstone of its mission to create transformative impact and improve health outcomes in communities facing barriers to care. "Health equity starts with access, education, and trust," said Roslyn Young Daniels, Founder and CEO of Black Health Matters. "The Winter Health Summit is about meeting our community where they are, providing practical tools and trusted information, and empowering individuals and families to take ownership of their health in a supportive environment."

BHM invites the Atlanta community to join this impactful day of education, empowerment, and action. Attendees will hear from special guests Timon Kyle Durrett, Ambyr Michelle, and Colby Natasha Nixon of CBS's Beyond the Gates, alongside healthcare professionals and advocates addressing critical topics such as nutrition, kidney disease, heart health, cancer prevention, multiple myeloma, and more.

The event will also include engaging, hands-on experiences, including fitness sessions with the "Guru of Abs," DaShaun Johnson, and free onsite screenings such as full blood panels, bone health assessments, hypertension checks, mammograms, metabolic health, PSA testing, lipid panels, and additional preventive services.

Moving into its fourth year in Atlanta, the summit arrives at a critical juncture. As of early 2026, about 20 million Americans are facing significantly higher health insurance costs following the expiration of the Affordable Care Act's enhanced tax credits at the end of last year. This crisis looms as the community already battles alarming rates of chronic illness and psychiatric emergencies.

The Winter Summit is more than an event—it is a call to action. By transforming a single day of clinical screenings, professional advice, and high-energy fitness into a lasting foundation for resilience, initiatives like the Black Health Matters Summit holistically empower the mind, body, and spirit to lean into lifelong well-being.

About Black Health Matters. Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible by tapping into the resources and information created by Black Health Matters.

